Chris Hemsworth Tests Dangerous Drugs on Inmate Miles Teller in Spiderhead Trailer

Spiderhead, on Netflix June 17, is based on George Saunders' 2010 New Yorker short story titled "Escape from Spiderhead"

On Tuesday, Netflix debuted the first trailer for the thriller Spiderhead, in which Teller plays Jeff, an inmate at a state-of-the-art penitentiary run by pharmaceutical scientist Steve Abnesti, played by Hemsworth. There, Teller and other subjects (including Birds of Prey's Jurnee Smollett) get experimented on with drugs that "mess with your head," as Teller's character puts it.

Hemsworth, 38, watches the test outcomes from behind a window throughout the trailer, commenting at one point, "Beautiful people get away with too much — I say that having benefited myself from time to time."

In another scene, Teller tells Hemsworth, "This doesn't feel right," to which the Thor actor responds simply, "The time to worry about crossing lines was a lot of lines ago."

SPIDERHEAD. Chris Hemsworth as Abnesti in Spiderhead. Netflix © 2022 Credit: Netflix

The film is directed by Joseph Kosinski, who also directed Teller, 35, in Top Gun: Maverick, which hits theaters May 27. Spiderhead is based on George Saunders' December 2010 New Yorker short story titled "Escape from Spiderhead."

SPIDERHEAD. (L to R) Jurnee Smollett as Lizzy and Miles Teller as Jeff in SPIDERHEAD. Netflix © 2022 Credit: Netflix

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly last month, Kosinski teased Smollett's part in the movie, saying, "She has a more mysterious past. She is drawn to Jeff, and they have a very close relationship, but where he kind of wears his heart on his sleeve she hides her pain with a cheerful persona."

Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky has her own Netflix movie coming out soon, Interceptor. He supported the trailer for that action movie, streaming June 3, earlier this month, writing on Instagram, "Sometimes you need a one woman army to round house kick a nuclear missile into space. That's when you call @elsapatakyconfidential. Don't miss her new film INTERCEPTOR!"