Chris Hemsworth Teases His 'Insanely Physical' Transformation to Play Hulk Hogan for New Movie

Chris Hemsworth is set to play wrestling legend Hulk Hogan in a role that will make him "put on more size than I ever have before"

Chris Hemsworth has his work cut out for him as he prepares to step into the ring as Hulk Hogan in an upcoming biopic.

The Thor actor is set to star as the famous WWE wrestler in a biopic announced early last year, from Joker director Todd Phillips. The Hollywood Reporter reported at the time that Hemsworth will play Hogan throughout his career and the movie will be "an origin story of the Hulkster and Hulkamania."

In a new interview with Total Film, via Comic Book, Hemsworth, 36, teased all he'll have to do to become Hogan, 66.

"This movie is going to be a really fun project," he said. "As you can imagine, the preparation for the role will be insanely physical. I will have to put on more size than I ever have before, even more than I put on for Thor. There is the accent as well as the physicality and the attitude."

"I will also have to do a deep dive into the rabbit hole of the wrestling world, which I'm really looking forward to doing," Hemsworth said, adding he'll also have to dye his hair blond and have a mustache to match the wrestler's iconic look.

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Walter McBride/Corbis via Getty

Besides that, Hemsworth has been tight lipped on any details about the film — because he doesn't know them.

“I know it's being written now and worked on. I know very little about that. It's sort of in the process now," Hemsworth recently told ScreenRant while promoting his new Netflix movie Extraction.

“I'm just fascinated by that world, and I think they're pretty keen to show a side of the world that people haven't seen before. I'm as intrigued as you are," Hemsworth said.

Hogan will act as both a consultant and executive producer on the project, with Bradley Cooper also on board as a producer.

Hogan’s career, which began in the 70s, hit its peak during the 80s where he was often on magazine covers and appeared on talk-shows. Most recently, Hogan became embroiled in personal issues such as a sex tape scandal.