Ryan Reynolds Teases Chris Hemsworth After Actor Jokes About Being Left Out of Free Guy Cameos

Chris Hemsworth and Ryan Reynolds' funny feud continues.

The Thor actor, 38, and the Deadpool star, 44, jokingly traded barbs in the comments section of Reynolds' latest Instagram post, where he thanked his friends and fellow actors for making cameos in his latest movie, the action comedy Free Guy.

"This movie is about friendship. And friendship is at its simplest, just showing up. While I don't have photos of everyone, here's to all the incredible pals who showed up for this film. #FreeGuy 👕," he wrote.

In an exchange captured by the Instagram account Comments By Celebs, Hemsworth — who was noticeably absent from any photos in the post — chimed in with a cheeky comment about being left out of the film.

"No worries mate, least I could do, BFFs," he joked — though.

"Evans said you weren't 'camera ready,' " Reynolds shot back, referring to the Captain America actor who has starred with Hemsworth in Avengers films. "Whatever that means."

Reynolds is known for his social media antics, and his latest exchange with Hemsworth comes after he tapped his mom to deliver a diss to his fellow superhero star in December as part of their fantasy football feud.

After Reynolds' mom Tammy called Hemsworth "everyone's least favorite Australian," "a no good asshat," and accused him of looking like " abodybuilder f---- a platypus," Hemsworth posted a video featuring himself and a clearly confused man who he claimed was his "dad" to deliver his own insults back.

"Hey, Ryan Reynolds, what's up man? I saw that you got your mom to trash talk me, say some horrible things about me," he explained. "So I got my dad here to say a few things about you."

When the man asked, "What are you talking about?," Hemsworth reminded him, "All the things we discussed. You hate him. He's a d---head. You said the worst actor, the least favorite Canadian in the whole world. You sound ridiculous."

Free Guy, which premiered in theaters Friday, is already seeing success after its release date was pushed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Deadline reports the film brought in $28.4 million in its opening weekend, surpassing expectations and even scoring a sequel.

Reynolds stars in Free Guy as a bank teller who discovers he's been living in a video game. While he's a non-player character, he's inspired to become a hero in hopes of saving his friends from being deleted from the game by its creator (Taika Waititi).