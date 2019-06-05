Chris Hemsworth Is Taking a Break from Movies to Be Home with His Kids During 'Important' Age

After back-to-back summer blockbusters, Chris Hemsworth is looking forward to some downtime with his family.

The Men in Black: International actor told Australian newspaper the Daily Telegraph that he’s taking a break for the rest of the year. The time off comes after two of his biggest movies yet: the Men in Black reboot (out June 14) and Avengers: Endgame, which opened in late April.

“This year I probably won’t shoot anything. I just want to be at home now with my kids,” Hemsworth, 35, said. “They are at a very important age. They are still young and they are aware when I leave more than before. I have a press tour, a few endorsements and bits and pieces, but mostly just be home.

He continued, “If you went back 10 years and asked me what would be my dream scenario, this is kind of it. I can now sit back, enjoy and appreciate it, and stop chasing [movies].”

Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky share three kids: 7-year-old daughter India Rose and 5-year-old twin boys Sasha and Trista.

Chris Hemsworth Elsa Pataky/Instagram

10 years ago, a struggling Hemsworth still hadn’t been cast as Thor and the pressure he put on himself to succeed was starting to get to him. The actor opened up about the beginnings of his career in Variety‘s latest cover story.

“A big reason I started acting was because I loved film and TV, but it was like we had no money,” Hemsworth said, adding that he was hoping to help his parent financially by getting into acting. “I wanted to pay off their house, initially. That was my sort of thing.”

“I almost put too much pressure on myself,” Hemsworth said. “If I hadn’t taken it upon myself to take care of my family, I might have been more relaxed. I remember I had an audition right before Christmas one year, where things were not going good. I’d stopped getting callbacks, and I was getting worse feedback. I thought, ‘God, why did I do this?’”

After admitting that he was upset about getting “very close” to being cast in GI Joe and the early X-Men movies, Hemsworth said that it all worked out in the end.

“At the time I was upset. I was running out of money. But if I played either of those characters, I wouldn’t have been able to play Thor,” he said.