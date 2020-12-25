Chris Hemsworth Shows Off His Ripped Abs in Festive — and Sexy — Holiday Photo

"Damn, I knew I should’ve asked Santa for something," one user wrote in the comments section of the post

On Thursday, the 37-year-old actor's wife, Elsa Pataky, shared a festive — and sexy — photograph of her husband of 10 years on Instagram.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Posting a shot of Hemsworth standing next to the family's Christmas tree with his shirt unbuttoned as he showed off his impressive physique, Pataky, 44, joked around and alluded to her husband's famous superhero role in the caption of her post.

"Santa brought me a Thor action figure for Christmas. 🤩💃," the model and actress wrote.

Fans of the Marvel movie star — who PEOPLE named Sexiest Man Alive in 2014 — wrote in the comment section of his wife's post, where they admired the photo. One user wrote, "Ohh wow!" and another added, "Damn, I knew I should’ve asked Santa for something."

The shirtless snap from Pataky comes shortly after she and her beau celebrated a decade of marriage on Thursday.

Hemsworth shared a sweet tribute to his wife for their 10-year anniversary on Instagram. "10 years together! Looking forward to the advancements of modern medicine and science and enjoying a couple hundred more!😘😘❤️❤️😘😘" Hemsworth wrote, sharing several throwback photos of the couple from throughout their relationship.

In one snapshot, the Thor star and Pataky share a kiss, and in another, the Spanish model smiles at the camera as all three of their children hang on her. Hemsworth also shared a few photos of the couple on various trips.

Pataky also marked the milestone in their relationship on her Instagram, sharing a photo of herself standing among dozens of photos and holding her arms open.

"Going through ten years of photographs was almost as fun as the real thing!" the actress wrote in the caption. "Here’s to many more years of wonderful times, love you always and forever @chrishemsworth."

RELATED VIDEO: Chris Hemsworth Jokes He Was 'Demoted' to 'Just a Sexy Chris' After Being Sexiest Man Alive

Hemsworth and Pataky tied the knot in December 2010, and share three kids together: daughter India, 8, and twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 6.

Pataky previously opened up about their marriage, saying that she and the actor have had "ups and downs" just like any other couple.

In an interview with Vogue Australia in 2018, the Fast and the Furious actress said that the duo's first few years of marriage were a whirlwind.

"We did everything very quickly – I don’t know how we survived as a couple," she said. "We were married and then a year after we had kids. It puts a lot of pressure on a marriage, but we came out good because there is a lot of love between us and we are very strong personalities but love each other so much. We make it work."