Chris Hemsworth Shows off His Spanish Skills as He Celebrates Wife Elsa Pataky's Birthday

Chris Hemsworth is showing off his Spanish skills.

The Thor: Love and Thunder star, 38, posted two pictures to Instagram on Wednesday in honor of his wife Elsa Pataky's 46th birthday.

In the first photo, the couple is seen cuddled up around a cake, with a chocolate sign saying, "Feliz Navidid Elsa," an almost correct spelling of "Happy Christmas Elsa" in Spanish, Pataky's native tongue.

Hemsworth poked fun at his own Spanish skills in the caption: "For those of you who speak Spanish you'll notice that my Spanish has improved to a level of perfection here with a beautiful birthday message for @elsapataky 😜🎉" he joked.

In the second photo, the actor is seen kissing the Spanish model and actress on the cheek as she smiles at the camera.

The sweet images are the second time in a week that Hemsworth celebrated his wife's big day on Instagram.

On Monday, he shared a black and white snap from behind the scenes of the Thor: Love and Thunder set, alongside the caption "Happy birthday to this gorgeous lady!"

"Thanks for always being my rock to sit on but way comfier," he joked, pointing to how he sat on Pataky's lap in the image. "Love you @elsapataky ❤️🎉."

The Interceptor star gave a glimpse of some birthday fun on her own Instagram page, sharing shots of herself enjoying the sun at a resort.

"Having such a great time with this LEGENDS!/ pasándolo bien!! 🥰," she captioned a carousel Sunday, which showed her jumping into a pool in a black bikini, posing with friends and her view of a crew of kids adorably roasting marshmallows on the beach – including twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 8, whom she shares with Hemsworth.

Pataky and Hemsworth met in 2010 through the Avengers star's agent and wed three months after making their relationship official. The couple went on to welcome three children – daughter India Rose, 10, and their twin boys.

Two of the Hemsworth kids made cameos in the latest Thor movie, joining costars Christian Bale, Natalie Portman, and director Taika Waititi's children. Chris's daughter "plays the character of Love" while one of his sons portrays a young Thor.

"It's really cool. They really wanted to be in it," said Hemsworth last month.

The weekend after the blockbuster hit theaters, earning $143 million across the U.S. in its opening weekend, the proud dad called his costar daughter his "favorite superhero" in a loving tribute.

Hemsworth added a throwback of India visiting him on the set of his Marvel film as a baby while he's in full costume – complete with his character's hammer, which is almost as big as she was at the time.