Chris Hemsworth Goes Shirtless for the Entire Bad Times at the El Royale Trailer

Chris Hemsworth is baring a whole lot in his upcoming movie.

The Thor actor shows off his ripped physique in the first preview for Bad Times at the El Royale, a new thriller that reunites him with his Cabin in the Woods director Drew Goddard.

Hemsworth is joined by an all-star cast that includes Jon Hamm, Dakota Johnson, Jeff Bridges, Nick Offerman and Tony winner Cynthia Erivo in what promises to be a strange ride.

Bad Times at the El Royale John P. Johnson/Twentieth Century Fox

The film takes place at the fictional hotel of the title in Lake Tahoe, where seven strangers with mysterious pasts are seeking some sort of redemption over the course of a single night. As the trailer makes clear, things goes downhill fast for the group.

Bad Times at the El Royale Kimberley French/Twentieth Century Fox

Johnson appears to be up to no good playing a sexy felon alongside Hemworth, who parades around the trailer shirtless as a cult leader.

Bad Times at the El Royale opens October 5.