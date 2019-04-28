The Avengers are cementing their Hollywood legacy – literally!

The actors behind the Marvel superheroes recently received special spots on the Hollywood Walk of Fame just before their film, Avengers: Endgame, opened in theaters to monster box office numbers.

Days later, on Sunday, Hemsworth, who portrays Thor, recalled the special moment on Twitter, sharing a sweet childhood memory and a shout-out to his costars.

“I remember many years ago carving my name into wet concrete on the sidewalk outside my grandmas place, little did I know that years on those skills would come in handy!” he wrote. “Honoured to share this moment with my Avenging mates on the Hollywood Walk of Fame 🙏🤙👍🕺.”

Image zoom Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

RELATED: This Thanos Easter Egg in Google Search Is an Avengers: Endgame Treat — Even Josh Brolin Has Tried It!

Image zoom Chris Hemsworth Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Image zoom Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Chris Evans (Captain America), Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk) and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige were also honored with the achievement, and all were on hand for a special imprinting ceremony.

Ruffalo also expressed his excitement, writing on Twitter earlier this week, “What an honor to have the legacy of @marvelstudios Avengers live on forever at @ChineseTheatres.”

Image zoom Mark Ruffalo Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The milestone came the same week Avengers: Endgame opened in theaters, smashing box office records by earning $1.2 billion worldwide.

CNN reports the massive pull is the biggest opening in film history, and makes Endgame the first film to ever earn more than $1 billion for its debut.

RELATED: Avengers: Endgame to Keep Some Movie Theaters Open Around-the-Clock on Opening Weekend

The movie has shattered other records, too, including biggest opening weekend in North America.

Endgame earned an estimated $350 million domestically this weekend, pushing it well past the $258 million Infinity War made in 2018.

Besides the main players, the 22nd installment is chock full of Marvel players, including everyone from Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) to Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and War Machine (Don Cheadle).

RELATED VIDEO: Robert Downey Jr. Hilariously Battles with Chris Evans and Mark Ruffalo Over Their Facial Hair

The film picks up after Infinity War, in which bad guy Thanos (Josh Brolin) has collected all the infinity stones and erased half the universe’s population.

Anticipation for the movie was so high that AMC announced that select theaters across the country would stay open all weekend around-the-clock so that as many fans as possible could catch the action.

“With a desire to satisfy as many Marvel fans as possible on Thursday and through the weekend, AMC’s programming team is reviewing ticket sales theater by theater and adding showtimes later and later,” Elizabeth Frank, AMC executive vice president of worldwide programming, said in a statement. “In fact, there are multiple AMC locations that will be operating around-the-clock from Thursday night through Sunday.”