Chris Hemsworth Shows Off His Ripped Body as He Shares Shirtless Boxing Workout Video

"Kickin the week off right," the Thor star captioned his intense workout video

Chris Hemsworth is showing off his ripped physique.

On Sunday, the 37-year-old actor shared a video of himself boxing with his trainer, Luke Zocchi, displaying his fighting skills — as well as his toned body.

Wearing only a pair of black shorts as he sparred with Zocchi, 36, the Thor star went through a series of punches as the camera panned around the gym.

"Kickin the week off right with @zocobodypro @centrfit @82spaniard," Hemsworth captioned his post.

Hemsworth's latest fitness video comes just weeks after his Marvel costar, Chris Pratt, jokingly told him to "stop working out."

In November, the Australian actor posted a shirtless snap from a recent workout during which he flipped over a massive tire. "Cheat day today. Decided to treat myself to this extra large donut, gosh it’s heavy," he jokingly captioned the snap.

The funny business continued in the comment section, as Pratt, 41, jokingly asked his pal to take things down a notch.

"Hey bud. Just heard from my trainer and he needs you to stop working out because since we’re gonna be in the same movie and everything he doesn’t want me to stand next to you if you look like that," Pratt wrote, seemingly referring to his upcoming role in Thor: Love and Thunder, which was announced days earlier. "I’m gonna need you to put on 25 lbs real quick cool thanks."

RELATED VIDEO: Chris Hemsworth Jokes He Was 'Demoted' to 'Just a Sexy Chris' After Being Sexiest Man Alive

Earlier this year, Hemsworth opened up about his rigorous workouts as he prepares to step into the ring as Hulk Hogan in an upcoming biopic.

In a July interview with Total Film, via Comic Book, the actor teased all he'll have to do to become Hogan, 67.

"This movie is going to be a really fun project," he said. "As you can imagine, the preparation for the role will be insanely physical. I will have to put on more size than I ever have before, even more than I put on for Thor. There is the accent as well as the physicality and the attitude."

"I will also have to do a deep dive into the rabbit hole of the wrestling world, which I'm really looking forward to doing," Hemsworth added.