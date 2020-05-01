Chris Hemsworth Says Script for Thor: Love and Thunder Is ‘Pretty Insane’

"It’s one of the best scripts I’ve read in years," said the actor of Oscar-winner Taika Waititi's screenplay for the fourth Thor movie

Chris Hemsworth is gearing up for a fully wild Thor installment.

In a new interview with The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Marvel star, 36, said the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder movie pushes the boundaries of the franchise, teasing that the current treatment for the sequel is "pretty insane."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The film — which is set for a Feb. 11, 2022, release date — will be written and directed by Oscar-winning Jojo Rabbit scribe Taika Waititi, who brought his unique brand of humor and style to 2017's Thor: Ragnarok. Production on the superhero flick is on hold at the moment due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"It’s one of the best scripts I’ve read in years," said Hemsworth, who appears in the new Netflix actioner Extraction. "It’s Taika at his most extreme and at his best. If the version I read is the one we get running with, it’s going to be pretty insane."

Aside from Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman are set to reprise their roles in the new film, with Batman alum Christian Bale taking on a villainous character.

RELATED: Mark Ruffalo Wants His Own Hulk Movie — and Possibly a Team Up with Wolverine

Image zoom Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Ragnarok (2017) Marvel Studios

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Hemsworth, who first played the hammer-wielding god of thunder in 2011, previously said he doesn't plan on hanging up his cape anytime soon.

“There will come a day,” Hemsworth told with Variety's and iHeartMedia’s podcast The Big Ticket last April. “Whether it’s now or in the future, I don’t know. … Who knows what the sort of future holds? I don’t know, there could be remakes, sequels, prequels — who knows?”

Hemsworth told PEOPLE last year that he felt lucky to have landed the role of Thor in the blockbuster franchise, touting the strong bond he has developed with the star-studded casts he's worked with.

RELATED VIDEO: Marvel Super-Fan Documented Watching Avengers: Endgame 110 Times to Break a World Record

RELATED: Marvel’s Shang-Chi Director Shares First Cast Photo Taken Right Before COVID-19 Delays

"The people I met working on these films truly became family," he said at the time. "It’s not even once in a career, or once in a lifetime, it’s sort of, I don’t know, once in however many careers that something like this [happens]."

He added: "I can keep talking about ... how special it all is and the insanity of it, but ... gratitude is something that I constantly feel about the whole experience."

Extraction is now available to stream on Netflix.