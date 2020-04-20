Chris Hemsworth Says It's 'Refreshing' to Live in Australia: 'You Lose Perspective' in Hollywood

Image zoom Elsa Pataky/Instagram

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky made the decision to relocate their family to Australia after life in Hollywood became too overwhelming.

Hemsworth, 36, told The Sunday Telegraph in a recent interview that his work was starting to take over his life after starring in hit movies like Thor, The Avengers, the new Star Trek franchise and Snow White and the Hunstman.

“When you’re suffocated by the work, every conversation that you’re having and every billboard you’re seeing is to do with a movie or whatever around the industry, you lose perspective,” Hemsworth said.

So the actor and his wife — along with their kids, daughter India, 7, and 6-year-old twin boys Sasha and Tristan — moved to his native Australia to have a more low-key and normal life. The family now lives in Byron Bay, and recently convinced Hemsworth’s younger brother Liam Hemsworth to also move back home after his split from Miley Cyrus.

“There’s not a single person that I interact with, or close friends of mine, that are really in the industry and so that’s hugely refreshing,” the actor said. “It’s great for my kids and my wife.”

Hemsworth also said he’s looking forward to taking a break from Hollywood after a string of hit movies and non-stop work.

“I just want to stop for a while. I need to be home for a minute. Just enjoy it,” he said. “It all flies by.”

Hemsworth previously said he was taking a break for the rest of 2019 after his movie Men in Black: International opened last summer.

“This year I probably won’t shoot anything. I just want to be at home now with my kids,” Hemsworth told Australian newspaper the Daily Telegraph. “They are at a very important age. They are still young and they are aware when I leave more than before. I have a press tour, a few endorsements and bits and pieces, but mostly just be home.

He continued, “If you went back 10 years and asked me what would be my dream scenario, this is kind of it. I can now sit back, enjoy and appreciate it, and stop chasing [movies].”

Hemsworth will next be seen in the Netflix film Extraction. It hits the streaming platform on April 24.