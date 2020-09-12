"I am not going into any retirement period. Thor is way too young for that," Chris Hemsworth said in an interview with the Polish magazine Elle Man

Chris Hemsworth Says He Is 'Definitely Not' Retiring from Marvel After Thor: Love and Thunder

Chris Hemsworth isn't hanging up Thor's hammer any time soon.

The actor, 37, said he wasn't thinking of retirement from the comic book character in an interview with Poland's Elle Man magazine while promoting a new Hugo Boss fragrance.

"I am not going into any retirement period," Hemsworth told the outlet. "Thor is way too young for that. He's only 1,500 years old!"

He added, "It is definitely not a film that I say goodbye to this brand. At least I hope so."

On the subject of Thor, Hemsworth also spoke about the upcoming fourth film in the franchise directed and written by Taika Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder.

"After reading the script, I can say that I am very excited," Hemsworth said. "For sure there will be a lot of love and a lot of lightning in this production. I'm glad that after everything that happened in Avengers: Endgame, I'm still part of the Marvel Universe and we can continue the story of Thor."

Hemsworth said he had "a lot more fun" reading the script for the upcoming film than on Thor: Ragnarok.

"And that shows something because that movie was brilliant," he added.

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to see the return of Hemsworth as Thor, and also stars Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson and Christian Bale.

In May, Hemsworth teased the film telling The Philadelphia Inquirer the upcoming film pushes the boundaries of the franchise and calling the script “pretty insane.”

“It’s one of the best scripts I’ve read in years,” Hemsworth said. “It’s Taika at his most extreme and at his best. If the version I read is the one we get running with, it’s going to be pretty insane.”

Hemsworth, who first played the hammer-wielding god of thunder in 2011, previously said he doesn't plan on stepping away from the character at the moment.

“There will come a day,” Hemsworth told with Variety's and iHeartMedia’s podcast The Big Ticket last April. “Whether it’s now or in the future, I don’t know. … Who knows what the sort of future holds? I don’t know, there could be remakes, sequels, prequels — who knows?”