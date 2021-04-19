Chris Hemsworth Says Filming Mad Max Prequel Furiosa Is His 'Biggest Pinch-Myself Moment'

Furiosa will be filmed in Chris Hemsworth's native Australia, with Anya Taylor-Joy taking over the role from Charlize Theron

Chris Hemsworth is having a full circle moment.

The actor is set to star in the upcoming Furiosa movie, a prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road, with Anya Taylor-Joy starring in Charlize Theron's iconic role.

The movie will be filmed in Hemsworth's native Australia, his "fourth or fifth film" down under.

"It really is, out of everything I've done, the biggest pinch-myself moment, because I've grown up watching it and it's so iconic," Hemsworth, 37, said in a press conference, via Yahoo. "It is a huge honor. A lot of pressure, but exciting pressure that is certainly motivating."

It's set to be the biggest film ever made in Australia, according to the press conference with New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian.

Furiosa is the latest movie in the Mad Max franchise, with the 2015 outing introducing Theron's Furiosa.

Filmmaker George Miller previously announced Theron wouldn't star in the film after he decided not to use de-aging technology for the role. Instead, Taylor-Joy's casting was announced in October.

After the casting, Taylor-Joy, 24, spoke about the movie and working with Miller, 75, on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, saying she had "so many feelings" when the news broke.

"It's difficult to put into words, I feel so humbled and grateful," Taylor-Joy said. "The first thing that went through my head when I found out I was going to do it was, 'I am so excited to work so hard. I am going to work so hard at this.'"

The Emma star also spoke about taking over the role from Theron.

"I fell in love with Furiosa, the way that Charlize presented her," the actress said. "She did such an incredible job and it was so beautiful and I can't even think about trying to step into her shoes. It has to be something different because it just can't be done."