Ryan Reynolds Enlists His Mom to Diss Chris Hemsworth — But Hemsworth Has the Last Laugh

Chris Hemsworth isn't letting Ryan Reynolds — or the Deadpool actor's mom — get the last word.

The stars have been feuding as part of their fantasy football league, in which they play against other superhero actors for charity. It seems Reynolds and Hemsworth's teams were playing each other last week as Reynolds enlisted his mom, Tammy, to talk a little trash about the Avengers actor.

"To my fellow @agboleague superhero fantasy football players. I don’t trash talk," Reynolds captioned a video on Twitter last week. "Even if it’s 'required.' Even if it benefits the astounding work of @sickkids hospital. Disparaging others isn’t what heroes do. I was raised to treat friends with respect. #ChrisHevansprine."

"Normally I would not talk to my friends like this, but he insisted," Tammy said before going into her very explicit diss. "Chris Hemsworth is everyone's least favorite Australian. As a reminder Hugh Jackman still exists. Chris is a no good asshat who looks like a bodybuilder f---- a platypus."

Though Reynolds' mom apologized for her son's behavior, she also made sure to get her own dig in.

"I loved you in Wonder Woman! It was the best," Tammy said, confusing Hemsworth for Chris Pine.

But Hemsworth didn't let the Reynolds family have all the fun.

In an Instagram post, the Thor actor recruited his "dad" to hit back at Reynolds.

"@agbofilms superhero fantasy football league trash talking is in full swing!! It’s all for charity so no hard feelings right @vancityreynolds! @auschildhood #agbosuperheroleague @danblacklock08," Hemsworth wrote on Instagram, tagging his friend.

"Hey, Ryan Reynolds, what's up man? I saw that you got your mom to trash talk me, say some horrible things about me. So I got my dad here to say a few things about you," Hemsworth said in the video as the confused man in the video asks, "What are you talking about?"

"All the things we discussed. You hate him. He's a d---head," Hemsworth reminded him. "You said the worst actor, the least favorite Canadian in the whole world. You sound ridiculous."

Along with Hemsworth and Reynolds, other superhero-playing-celebrities like Chris Evans, Chris Pratt, Tom Holland, Elizabeth Olsen, Robert Downey Jr., Karen Gillan and Paul Rudd also play in the league.

Titled the AGBO Superhero League, each team completes for a charity of their choosing with each contestant walking away with a cash prize totaling $1 million, thanks to Fan Duel.

Every charity receives at least $30,000 and the prizes go up from there based on final standings and weekly results. The winner of the league receives $150,000 for their charity, while second place gets $80,000 and third wins $60,000.

Teams also have the chance to win money every week, like the team who scores the highest receiving $10,000.