Chris Hemsworth Reflects on Thor: Love and Thunder After Decade Playing the Superhero: 'Mind-Blowing'

Thor runs in Chris Hemsworth's blood at this point.

In a new behind-the-scenes featurette shared on Instagram, the actor, 38, looks back at playing Thor for over a decade on the big screen, starting with his 2011 debut solo superhero movie. He reprises the role in Thor: Love and Thunder — and he says it's a triumphant return.

"I have loved every single time I've played the character," says Hemsworth, whose original 2009 screen test is also shown in the clip. "This is 10 years now. To have the opportunity to do another one is just mind-blowing, you know? It's gonna be incredible."

His Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi also shared how he and Hemsworth injected more humor into the character in 2017's Thor: Ragnarok, carrying over that funny side into the new sequel.

"When I came on to do Ragnarok, I basically said, 'Look, man, you just gotta be more of yourself to make the character more relatable and funny.' I think that's what you want in a superhero," says Waititi.

Costar Natalie Portman, who plays Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, says, "It's really, really just impressive to watch him work. He's so committed and works so hard. He has such incredible comedic talent as well."

Producer Kevin Feige also recalled casting the role of Thor, who would become a key player in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Avengers team: "One of the early decisions we made at Marvel Studios was bringing on Thor. And we always knew we wanted to find and amazing performer who had the chops to perform this character as we saw him. We looked the world over, and we found Chris Hemsworth."

"The way Chris did it, we thought, 'Okay, this is gonna work,' " added Feige.

In his caption on Instagram, Hemsworth wrote, "For over a decade you have shown us that Thor is still worthy. We're humbled and grateful to all of you who have been part of this incredible journey. We can't wait for you to see #ThorLoveAndThunder."