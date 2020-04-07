Chris Hemsworth Plays a Mercenary in Action-Packed, Emotional Trailer for Netflix's Extraction

Chris Hemsworth is getting bloody once again.

The actor stars in Netflix’s upcoming movie Extraction as a black market mercenary with an emotional job. Hemsworth shared the first trailer for the movie on his Instagram, adding his excitement at finally getting to premiere the trailer.

“I’m very proud of all the hard work that has been poured into this project. This has been a difficult few months for all of us, and we hope this will provide a bit of entertainment while we are all staying home,” he wrote next to the video.

Hemsworth stars in the movie as Tyler, who is tasked with bringing home the son of a drug lord kidnapped by a rival drug lord in South Asia. Hemsworth’s main costar is Rudhraksh Jaiswal, the actor who plays the young kid he’s rescuing. The two form a close bond in the trailer, and it seems they grew close in real life as well.

“It was an Awesome experience, felt on seventh Heaven. Your charismatic down-to-earth attitude taught me the value of life of being a good human being first! Truly amazing! Thanks love you,” Jaiswal commented on Hemsworth’s post.

Extraction is directed by Sam Hargrave in his directorial debut. Hargrave partners up with Anthony and Joe Russo as producers for the movie — the directors behind the biggest Marvel Cinematic Universe movies.

Hemsworth has worked with all three of them on the movies, with Hargrave serving as a stunt coordinator in Avengers: Endgame.

The movie, also starring David Harbour, Fay Masterson and Golshifteh Farahani, hits Netflix later this month on April 24.