Chris Hemsworth on the 'Complication' That Kept Wife Elsa Pataky from Changing Her Last Name

A passport got in the way of Elsa Pataky changing her name to husband Chris Hemsworth's.

The Australian actor revealed the Spanish-born actress wanted to change her last name but their jet-setting lifestyle kept her from following through.

"I think that she wanted to, I think she still may," he told Australia's The Kyle and Jackie O radio show on Sunday. "I think it was when we were coming back from America. We were living in Europe and deciding where to go. It was a complication of passports and so on."

"She might still do it," Hemsworth added with a shrug.

The couple had a whirlwind romance that saw them meet in early 2010 and marry months later in December. They went on to welcome their first child, almost 8-year-old daughter India, in May 2012 and 6-year-old twin sons Sasha and Tristan in March 2014.

Pataky admitted to Vogue Australia in 2018 that she doesn't know how the couple made it through their hectic first few years of marriage, which also included Hemsworth's career exploding after starring in Thor in 2011.

“We did everything very quickly – I don’t know how we survived as a couple,” Pataky said. “We were married and then a year after we had kids. It puts a lot of pressure on a marriage, but we came out good because there is a lot of love between us and we are very strong personalities but love each other so much. We make it work."

“In the beginning it was beautiful – when I met him he wasn’t known at all and I grew with him and experienced all his successes and changes, and then he became just so huge and I’ve been sharing that too,” Pataky added. “Going through every moment and being there with him with every success was actually a good thing – we grew together. It’s difficult when you go from being an unknown person to a very known person and all the changes that come with that.”

The Fast and the Furious actress also admitted that “it’s constant work to be in a successful marriage and stay together forever” — noting that “every marriage has ups and downs.”

Hemsworth has previously spoken out about the importance of putting his family ahead of his acting career.

Last June, the Avengers star told Australian newspaper the Daily Telegraph that he would take a break from Hollywood for the rest of 2019, after the release of Men in Black reboot and Avengers: Endgame.

“This year I probably won’t shoot anything. I just want to be at home now with my kids,” Hemsworth said. “They are at a very important age. They are still young and they are aware when I leave more than before. I have a press tour, a few endorsements and bits and pieces, but mostly just be home.“

The actor continued: “If you went back 10 years and asked me what would be my dream scenario, this is kind of it. I can now sit back, enjoy and appreciate it, and stop chasing [movies].”