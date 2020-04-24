Chris Hemsworth on Playing Hulk Hogan in Upcoming Biopic: 'I'm Just Fascinated' by Wrestling

Image zoom Astrid Stawiarz/Getty; John Parra/Getty

Chris Hemsworth doesn't know much about his upcoming Hulk Hogan biopic — but he's sure excited to be playing the Hall of Fame former wrestler.

The actor is set to star as Hogan in a biopic announced early last year, from Joker director Todd Phillips. The Hollywood Reporter reported at the time that Hemsworth will play Hogan throughout his career and the movie reportedly won’t focus on Hogan’s eventual personal struggles but will be “an origin story of the Hulkster and Hulkamania.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Over a year later, that's still all the information fans have.

“I know it's being written now and worked on. I know very little about that. It's sort of in the process now," Hemsworth recently told ScreenRant while promoting his new Netflix movie Extraction.

RELATED: Chris Hemsworth to Play Hulk Hogan in Biopic About WWE Legend's Early Days

“I'm just fascinated by that world, and I think they're pretty keen to show a side of the world that people haven't seen before. I'm as intrigued as you are," Hemsworth said.

WATCH: Brooke Hogan Gives Insight On Hulk Hogan's New Life Post Gawker Lawsuit: 'He Is Definitely A Strong Individual'

Hogan will act as both a consultant and executive producer on the project, with Bradley Cooper also on board as a producer, per the outlet.

Hogan’s career, which began in the 70s, hit its peak during the 80s where he was often on magazine covers and appeared on talk-shows. Most recently, Hogan became embroiled in personal issues such as a sex tape scandal.

He was recently the subject of the 2017 Netflix film, Nobody Speak, which focused on his high-profile lawsuit against Gawker, the online news outlet that published the sex tape without his permission. The years-long suit ended with Hogan being awarded a multimillion-dollar settlement in 2016, and Gawker and its affiliated websites were later sold off when the company declared bankruptcy.

Hemsworth's new Netflix film Extraction is now streaming.