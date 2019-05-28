Chris Hemsworth Breaks His Silence on Playing a Very Different Thor in Avengers: Endgame

Warning: Spoilers for Avengers: Endgame follow!

Chris Hemsworth liked letting loose as a new version of Thor in Avengers: Endgame.

For the Marvel epic, Hemsworth’s typically fit and muscular superhero grows a bushy beard — and a huge potbelly. His surprising look signifies just how hard Thor has taken the Avengers’ loss to Thanos and how much it affected his mindset and self-esteem.

“I enjoyed that version of Thor,” Hemsworth, 35, said in Variety‘s latest cover story. “It was so different than any other way I played the character. And then it took on a life of its own.”

“Physically, it was a good three hours in hair and makeup,” he continued. “Then the prosthetic suit, particularly for the shirt-off scene, that was a big silicone that weighed about 90 pounds. It was certainly exhausting. I had weights on my hands and ankles just to have my arms and legs swing differently when I shuffled along through the set.”

“People just kept coming up and cuddling me like a big bear or rubbing my belly like I was pregnant,” Hemsworth added. “Or trying to sit on my lap like I was Santa Claus. You get a lot of affection. I felt like an old man, an old grandpa, with a bunch of kids around.

Hemsworth, who has three kids with actress wife Elsa Pataky, also compared the costume to the feeling his wife had when she was pregnant.

“And then you get sick of it when people come up and grab your belly,” he said. “‘Don’t grab me like that!’ I know how my wife felt when strangers would come up and rub her belly.”

Still, while the other original Avengers have mostly hung up their capes after Endgame, Hemsworth isn’t as ready to say goodbye to his character.

“I’d still love to do more, to be honest,” he said. “And I don’t know what the plan is. I feel like we’ve opened up such a different character. I feel more energized for the possibility of where it could go. But I’ll use that in other places and other characters if it’s the end here.”

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters.