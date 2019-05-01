Chris Hemsworth Invites Fans to Join Him at the Men in Black Premiere with Hilarious Video

What could be better than attending a premiere of a Chris Hemsworth movie, with Chris Hemsworth?

The 35-year-old actor is inviting fans to join him at the New York City premiere of Men in Black: International with a hilarious video in which he uses the Men In Black franchise’s infamous neuralyzer (the memory-wiping device used by MIB agents in the films) to try and deliver the perfect introduction/statement to his fans.

Hemsworth appears to try out several versions of the introduction — silly versions, inspirational versions, etc. and “neuralyzes” himself after each version he doesn’t like.

“Hi guys Chris Hemsworth here, and I want to grab a drink with you at the red carpet premiere of Men in Black: International,” he says in one take. “We’ll see the new movie together, toast some drinks afterward at the party, it’ll be amazing.

He adds: “And then if you want to experience the movie again with your friends back home, no problem. I can wipe your memory with this neuralyzer.”

The actor then corrects himself, “Telling them that you’re going to wipe their memory, I don’t that’s a good idea,” he mumbles.

Taking the neuralyzer, he says, “We’ll start this again,” and appears to wipe the video viewers’ memory of his flub.

“Hey guys, it’s Chris Hemsworth here and guess what: I’d like to proposition you,” he says, before realizing his mistake. “No, make a proposition. Dammit.”

In a series of shots, the actor continues to make hilarious mistakes in his presentation, each time using the neuralyzer to begin again.

Finally getting it right, Hemsworth says, “Hey, Chris Hemsworth here and I’ve got some news that you’re going to love. The world premiere of Men in Black: International is coming up and I want you to join me there.”

“All you have to do is go to omaze.com/chris and donate for the chance to win,” he adds. “We’ll have an unforgettable time and best of all every donation supports a great cause.”

Fans can enter to win a chance to be Hemsworth’s VIP guest at the premiere here. Every donation supports the Australian Childhood Foundation.

Men in Black: International is in theaters June 14.