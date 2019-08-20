Chris Hemsworth Wakes Up Shirtless After Rough Night in Men in Black: International Deleted Scene

The Men in Black may be known for wearing sleek black suits, but sometimes the job calls for a slightly different uniform.

In a PEOPLE exclusive deleted scene from Men in Black: International, Agent H (Chris Hemsworth) wakes up shirtless in the bed of a slimy female alien as the result of a deal he made with her to help save himself — and the world.

“I’ll give you anything you want,” he begs in the clip.

“Did you say anything I want?” she responds before they spend the night together.

Image zoom Columbia Pictures

As Agent H gathers his belongings from around her room in the morning, he uses one of his tools of the trade to help him forget the regrettable encounter so he can move on to tackling the next case.

The scene takes place at the beginning of the movie — the fourth in the Men in Black franchise — before Agent H teams up with eager newcomer Agent M (Tessa Thompson) for a new mission that ends up taking them around the world and bringing down one of their own.

Men in Black: International, also starring Liam Neeson and Emma Thompson, is available now on digital and will be out on Blu-Ray and DVD on Sept. 3.