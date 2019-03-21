Beach Buddies! Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon Vacation with Their Wives in Australia

The best friends that vacation together, stay together!

Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon are taking a break from their busy acting careers to spend some time with each other and their wives.

The Avengers: Infinity War actor, 35, shared a video Wednesday on Instagram Story of himself traveling around Rottnest Island, off the coast of Australia, with his wife, actress Elsa Pataky, Damon, 48, and his wife, Luciana Damon, 43.

“Hello, we’re going to get in a cata—, catamar—,” Pataky, 42, said as she struggled to pronounce the multi-hulled watercraft they were about to board.

Hemsworth helped her out, saying, “A catamaran, for the folks at home,” adding, “What is it, Elsa?”

Answering in her native Spanish, she said, “Un catamarán.”

Approaching behind the couple was Damon, who added, “It’s a catamaran, if you look at the color,” as Luciana walked beside him.

Elsa Pataky and Matt Damon Chris Hemsworth/Instagram

Hemsworth also shared photos of their vacation, including one of him and Pataky posing by the beach as he held onto a surfboard.

In another photo, Hemsworth posed alongside Damon and another friend during a sunset at the beach.

Their outing comes after Hemsworth shared an adorable video and photos of himself and Pataky spending time with a quokka, a small and furry animal, at Rottnest Island.

“Got my first quokka selfie this week at @rottnestislandwa. Epic little creatures are all over the island just cruisin through the day doin their thing,” he wrote. “Get there and check it out! #quokkaselfie#wadjemupbidi#rottnestisland @australia.”

Hemsworth and Pataky met the Damons through mutual friends and love to go on vacations together, as she told PEOPLE in January 2018.

Matt Damon, Chris Hemsworth and a friend Chris Hemsworth/Instagram

“Chris has been a big fan of Matt Damon, me too, and then when I met his wife I’m even more a fan of his wife,” Pataky said at the time. “They are such amazing people. We have three kids, they have four kids, so we ended up making the same plans because everything we do we do with the kids, so it’s easier to do things with people that understand you.”

She continued, “And they’re very adventurous too, so we were just on holiday in Costa Rica. We told them about it and they went and loved it and then we went together and had a great time and we’ve become really really good friends.”

Added the Spanish model and actress: “[Matt] is an amazing dad and an amazing person, he’s so easy. And his wife is Argentinian so we speak Spanish. So for me, it’s a relief, yes, somebody I can speak Spanish with! We’ve become very good friends.”

Pataky and Luciana became so close that they got matching tattoos.

“The [Damons] came here for Christmas and we were all together and it was a really inspirational time,” Pataky shared. “We created a lot of things and a lot of ideas. A few friends, we got together and we felt like we had to have something to remind us of those great moments we stayed together, and we decided to get a little tattoo [of three dots on their pinkies] all together and we say, ‘We’ll have to do one every year.'”