Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon Snap Selfies on Double Date Night with Their Wives

Not even Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon are too cool for a date night selfie.

The actors were spotted on a double date with their wives Wednesday night in Brooklyn, dining at DUMBO House and stopping in the street to snap selfies.

Hemsworth, 35, and Damon, 48, were photographed cheesing for the camera in a group shot that featured Damon’s wife Luciana, 43, stepping up to reach out and take the picture. Damon appeared to offer the lens a kissy face, while Hemsworth held hands with wife Elsa Pataky, 42.

The inseparable pals were also spotted engaging in conversation as they walked down the street, with Hemsworth sporting a long-sleeved blue shirt and pants, and Damon rocking a white tee, black jacket and black pants.

The group was in town for the New York premiere of Hemsworth’s new movie Men in Black: International, which had its worldwide debut Tuesday at AMC Loews Lincoln Square.

Damon and Luciana were on hand for support, though the foursome was not photographed together at the event.

The couples have forged an exceptionally close friendship since meeting through mutual friends, and frequently vacation together with their kids.

“They are such amazing people. We have three kids, they have four kids, so we ended up making the same plans because everything we do we do with the kids, so it’s easier to do things with people that understand you,” Pataky told PEOPLE in 2018. “

“And they’re very adventurous too, so we were just on holiday in Costa Rica. We told them about it and they went and loved it and then we went together and had a great time and we’ve become really really good friends.”

Pataky had special praise for Luciana, too, noting that their shared native language helped them bond.

“[Matt] is an amazing dad and an amazing person, he’s so easy. And his wife is Argentinian so we speak Spanish. So for me, it’s a relief, yes, somebody I can speak Spanish with! We’ve become very good friends,” she said.

The two even have matching tattoos of three dots on their pinkies.

The families vacationed together in March on Rottnest Island off the coast of Hemsworth’s native Australia, with the Avengers: Endgame actor sharing video of the quartet riding a catamaran together.

They previously ventured Down Under in April 2017, though the trip took a turn when Damon’s then-6-year-old daughter Stella was stung by a jellyfish.

“It was the worst thing. Even Chris said, ‘Mate, that’s the worst thing I’ve ever seen in my life.’ It was really bad,” the star told Ellen DeGeneres.

Men in Black: International is now playing.