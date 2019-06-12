Wherever Chris Hemsworth is, Matt Damon isn’t too far behind.

Hemsworth, 35, attended the New York City premiere of his new film Men in Black: International Tuesday at the AMC Loews Lincoln Square.

His buddy, Damon, 48, showed up to support his friend, and while the two stars didn’t pose together, Damon’s appearance was proof that their bromance is still going strong.

The two actors have frequently hung out together along with their families in Hemsworth’s native Australia, as they did in early March when they visited Rottnest Island.

Hemsworth’s wife, Elsa Pataky, hasn’t shied away from sharing their adventures on social media. She told PEOPLE in January 2018 that their two families met each other through mutual friends.

Image zoom Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; Jim Spellman/WireImage

“Chris has been a big fan of Matt Damon, me too, and then when I met his wife I’m even more of a fan of his wife,” Pataky said. “They are such amazing people. We have three kids, they have four kids, so we ended up making the same plans because everything we do with our kids, so it’s easier to do things with people that understand you.”

It helps that the Damons share in the same adventurous spirit the Hemsworths have.

“We were just on holiday in Costa Rica,” Pataky said at the time. “We told them about it and they went and loved it and then we went together and had a great time and we’ve become really really good friends.”

Pataky and Damon’s wife, Luciana, also share one common thread: their fluency in Spanish.

“[Matt] is an amazing dad and an amazing person, he’s so easy,” Pataky, who is from Spain, told PEOPLE. “And his wife is Argentinian so we speak Spanish. So for me, it’s a relief, yes, somebody I can speak Spanish with! We’ve become very good friends.”

Men in Black: International opens Friday.