Chris Hemsworth Recalls Kristen Stewart Accidentally Punching Him in the Face on Snow White Set
Chris Hemsworth is looking back on making Snow White and the Huntsman — like the moment Kristen Stewart accidentally punched him in the face.
In a new video interview for GQ, the actor, 38, breaks some some of his most memorable roles to date, while also telling the story of how Stewart, 32, "was more upset than [he] was" over the incident.
"I was more upset she didn't continue on through the take," Hemsworth said of Stewart, who played Snow White to his Eric, a.k.a. the Huntsman, in the 2012 fantasy film.
"She kind of hit me and then immediately went, 'Oh my God, I'm so sorry,' " he recalled.
Hemsworth added, "I was like, 'That would've been the perfect, most truthful take that we had.' "
Back in 2011 at the L.A. premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1, Stewart told reporters that she'd "had the most indulgent experience on Snow White and the Huntsman so far."
She also said she "got really close with" Hemsworth while filming, and was having a great time" filming the movie.
While Stewart did not return for 2016's The Huntsman: Winter's War, Hemsworth reprised his role as Eric alongside other returning cast members Charlize Theron and Sam Claflin.
They were joined in the sequel by Emily Blunt and Jessica Chastain, the latter of whom played Eric's wife, Sara, a character originally thought to be dead in the first film.
The first Huntsman film premiered the same year as the Lily Collins/Julia Roberts Snow White film Mirror Mirror, and predates the upcoming live-action Disney remake of Snow White featuring West Side Story breakout star Rachel Zegler as the titular princess.
The film will be directed by Marc Webb (500 Days of Summer) and will feature music from award-winning songwriting duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land). According to Deadline, the movie "will expand upon" the story and music of the original 1938 Snow White animated movie.
Back in November, Gal Gadot was revealed to have joined the cast and told PEOPLE, "I can't say much other than the fact that I'm so excited and I cannot wait to get into the shoes and the crown of the Evil Queen."
Deadline reported at the time that Gadot, 37, was the studio's top choice for the part, and was "intrigued" to join the film after seeing talents such as Angelina Jolie and Cate Blanchett put their own spins on Disney villains.