Chris Hemsworth Recalls Kristen Stewart Accidentally Punching Him in the Face on Snow White Set

Chris Hemsworth is looking back on making Snow White and the Huntsman — like the moment Kristen Stewart accidentally punched him in the face.

In a new video interview for GQ, the actor, 38, breaks some some of his most memorable roles to date, while also telling the story of how Stewart, 32, "was more upset than [he] was" over the incident.

"I was more upset she didn't continue on through the take," Hemsworth said of Stewart, who played Snow White to his Eric, a.k.a. the Huntsman, in the 2012 fantasy film.

"She kind of hit me and then immediately went, 'Oh my God, I'm so sorry,' " he recalled.

Hemsworth added, "I was like, 'That would've been the perfect, most truthful take that we had.' "

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth and US Actress Kristen Stewart pose during a photo shoot at the Park Hyatt Hotel on June 19, 2012 in Sydney, Australia. Chris Hemsworth and Kristen Stewart in 2012 | Credit: Tim Hunter/Newspix/Getty

Back in 2011 at the L.A. premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1, Stewart told reporters that she'd "had the most indulgent experience on Snow White and the Huntsman so far."

She also said she "got really close with" Hemsworth while filming, and was having a great time" filming the movie.

While Stewart did not return for 2016's The Huntsman: Winter's War, Hemsworth reprised his role as Eric alongside other returning cast members Charlize Theron and Sam Claflin.

They were joined in the sequel by Emily Blunt and Jessica Chastain, the latter of whom played Eric's wife, Sara, a character originally thought to be dead in the first film.

SNOW WHITE AND THE HUNTSMAN, from left: Chris Hemsworth, Kristen Stewart, 2012 Chris Hemsworth and Kristen Stewart in Snow White and the Huntsman (2012) | Credit: Universal/Courtesy Everett Collection

Back in November, Gal Gadot was revealed to have joined the cast and told PEOPLE, "I can't say much other than the fact that I'm so excited and I cannot wait to get into the shoes and the crown of the Evil Queen."