"Oh and hi TikTok......!" Chris Hemsworth wrote in the caption of his first TikTok video, which he posted while promoting Thor: Love and Thunder

Chris Hemsworth Joins TikTok and Gets Excited for Thor: Love and Thunder Release: 'Love You Guys!'

Chris Hemsworth is keeping up with the times.

The Thor: Love and Thunder star, 38, posted his first video to TikTok on Saturday, and he already had nearly 600,000 followers on the social media platform as of Sunday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Sydney fans! LA fans! Love you guys! #ThorLoveAndThunder opens Wed in Aus and Fri in the US. Preorder tickets now, link in bio. Oh and hi TikTok......!" Hemsworth wrote in the caption, promoting his latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

For his first video, he shared some moments from last month's world premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, where he and his costars signed autographs, took selfies and greeted fans in attendance.

Hemsworth returns as the titular Norse god of thunder in his fourth solo outing in the MCU, which sees him reunite onscreen with Natalie Portman's Jane Foster, who has taken on Thor's powers in their latest quest against Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale).

Tessa Thompson and Taika Waititi also return as Valkyrie and Korg, respectively. In addition, Waititi, 46, serves as writer and returns to the director's chair after 2017's Thor: Ragnarok.

Hemsworth previously joked about the decision to go nude in Thor: Love and Thunder, which he said was a decade in the making.

"It was 10 years in the making, that scene — a dream of mine. The first time I played Thor I took my shirt off and I thought, 'You know what's gonna sweeten this…' A decade from now, it's all going to come off," Hemsworth said.

RELATED VIDEO: See All the Stars Arrive at the 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Premiere Red Carpet

The Australian actor also raved about the latest sequel after first taking on the Marvel superhero's hammer in 2011's Thor.