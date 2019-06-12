Chris Hemsworth Is 'Really Sensitive' Despite His Fame and 'Good Looks,' Says Tessa Thompson

Chris Hemsworth is one of the world’s most recognizable stars, but he’s hiding a softer side.

The 35-year-old actor’s Men in Black: International costar Tessa Thompson spoke to PEOPLE about what Hemsworth is really like when the cameras aren’t around.

“He’s really sensitive,” Thompson, 35, said at the New York City premiere of the film. “I think you think of him as the kind of person because of his fame his — if you’re into that kind of thing, his good looks — and he’s got it all figured out.”

She continued, “I think he’s the kind of person that two days later sometimes, in conversations, he’ll come back and go, ‘Hey, I realized I wasn’t, I really wasn’t thinking clearly, this is this.’”

“He’s thoughtful, he’s really thoughtful and sensitive in a way that I might not imagine from someone like him,” Thompson added.

Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson at the NYC premiere of Men in Black: International

Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

Thompson and Hemsworth have teamed up as Agent H and Agent M, who must battle aliens and discover a major threat within their own ranks.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The pair have worked together before in 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok and this year’s Avengers: Endgame. Thompson said she was “happy that people have responded” to their chemistry onscreen.

“We’ve been working together for a while and we’ve really built up a rapport, a real friendship, a real camaraderie in which you can tell someone like, ‘That idea’s not good, this idea’s better,’ and you don’t take it personally,” Thompson explained.

RELATED: Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson Get Silly in a First Look on the Set of Men in Black

She continued, “We just have so much love and respect and admiration, and I think the thing that we share is we really just like to have fun. Making Thor, I learned so much from him in terms of having a sense of humor about one’s self and being silly and taking risks and so we get to just do that together all the time now.”

Men in Black: International is in theaters this Friday.