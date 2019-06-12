Chris Hemsworth Helped Tom Holland Land the Role of Spider-Man: ‘We Have a Great Friendship’

Chris Hemsworth and Tom Holland are as thick as thieves.

Hemsworth, 35, opened up about helping Holand, 22, out when it came to landing the role of Spider-Man.

“I mean, look, we worked on In the Heart of the Sea together, obviously, then through Avengers and as they were casting him for Spider-Man, I did what I could do and made a call,” Hemsworth told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of Men in Black: International in New York City.

Hemsworth continued, “[I] said he’s one of the most talented people I’ve worked with and has such a big heart and appreciation.”

“I don’t know, we have a great friendship, it’s a good mutual respect,” the actor added.

Tom Holland and Chris Hemsworth Jamie McCarthy/Getty

That friendship forged in Hemsworth’s 2015 film allowed Holland to act opposite him in his first Marvel film, 2016’s Captain America: Civil War.

Holland returned for his own standalone film Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017, as well as Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

He’s set to star in next month’s Spider-Man: Far from Home opposite Samuel L. Jackson and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Holland opened up about landing the role in Netflix’s The Chef Show with director Jon Favreau.

While sitting around a table eating dinner, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige asked Holland how long it was from the moment he was cast to getting in front of the camera.

“It was like four days or something like that,” Holland replied via IGN. “I did the first screen test with [Robert Downey Jr.] and the second screen test with Chris [Evans] and then waited about a month, and then found out and flew straight out.”

Spider-Man: Far from Home hits theaters on July 2.