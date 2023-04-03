Chris Hemsworth Fights His Way Through a Prison Riot in Netflix's 'Extraction 2' Teaser Trailer

Chris Hemsworth's Tyler Rake is back for more action.

On Monday, Netflix released the official trailer for Extraction 2, the sequel to 2020's Extraction — reuniting action fans with 39-year-old Hemsworth's mercenary character as he returns from a near-death experience at the end of the original movie.

The trailer showcases Hemsworth protecting a woman during a prison riot as he fights his way through both rioters and police, while a voiceover establishes that the character was found "clinically dead" after the events of the original film.

Largely shown through a one-take shot, Rake appears momentarily stunned when he is hit in the back with a brick — only to continue on with the fight, first using a riot shield and then his fists to muscle his way through the crowd. A second scene at the end of the teaser shows the character shooting down a helicopter with a minigun.

Jasin Boland/Netflix

An official synopsis for the film reads that Rake is "tasked with another deadly mission" after his experiences during the first movie, as he's asked to rescue "the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held."

In addition to Hemsworth, both Golshifteh Farahani and Adam Bessa reprise their roles as Nik Khan and Yaz Khan from the first movie. Olga Kurylenko, Daniel Bernhardt and Tinatin Dalakishvil also star in the sequel.

Jasin Boland/Netflix

2020's Extraction — an adaptation of Andre Parks' graphic novel Ciudad — made waves as one of Netflix's largest-ever film premieres as it racked up 99 million views in its first four weeks on the platform, per Variety.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported in May 2020 that Joe Russo had made a deal to write a sequel to the first movie. Both Joe and Anthony Russo (Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame) return as producers for the sequel, as well as director Sam Hargrave.

Back in 2020, Hemsworth thanked fans for their support of the film in a video he shared to Instagram, in which he said that he would "be pretty stoked to jump back into" the world of Extraction to film a sequel, before the second film in the series was announced.

Extraction 2 begins streaming on Netflix June 16.