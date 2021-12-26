Chris Hemsworth Enjoys Family Ski Trip — Complete with Brothers Luke and Liam: 'Merry Merry Time'

Chris Hemsworth was joined on the Christmas trip by his two brothers, his wife Elsa Pataky, their three kids, and more of their family

Chris Hemsworth is hitting the slopes with family by his side!

Over the weekend, the 38-year-old actor and various members of his family shared photographs and videos from a group ski trip.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In one post, Chris' wife, Elsa Pataky, shared a series of shots, including one of her and Chris embracing in a hug before a Christmas tree. In another pic from the series, Pataky, 45, posted a photograph of herself and Chris with two of their three kids standing together in the snow.

Other photographs featured Chris' younger brother, Liam Hemsworth, as well as Liam's girlfriend, Gabriella Brooks.

"Happy Christmas!! 😍☃️🏂Feliz Navidad!" Pataky wrote alongside the Instagram post.

In another video shared on the app by Pataky, Chris can be seen pushing his unsuspecting wife into the snow.

"Another romantic moment with my beautiful husband 😘😘😂😂," she wrote beside the silly clip, also writing the caption in Spanish.

On his respective Instagram page, Chris also uploaded a funny video of himself throwing one of his sons into the snow.

In the caption, Chris joked about how he was asked to do so by his little guy. "'Dad for xmas this year I want to fly' you're welcome son 😘🎄🚀," he playfully wrote, adding the hashtag, "#dreamsdocometrue."

Over on his own account, Liam, 31, shared some solo pics of himself on the ski vacation with his famous family.

"Merry Christmas from one mountain shredder to another! 🤙🏂," he wrote alongside two snowy snapshots.

Luke Hemsworth also joined the outing and shared a hilarious video of himself singing by his lonesome while on a ski lift.

"Merry flipping Christmas," he sings in the clip, which he captioned: "Merry merry time."

Chris and Pataky wed in December 2010 after meeting that same year. They had their first child, a daughter named India, in May 2012, while twin boys Sasha and Tristan were born two years later in March 2014.

Last December, the couple celebrated a decade of marriage, which they both honored with some throwback photos.

Despite the optics, Pataky told body+soul in August 2020 that while her relationship with Chris is not "perfect," she believes a "relationship is constant work" and is never "easy."