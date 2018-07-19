Chris Hemsworth is showing off his demigod dance skills!

The Thor star, 34, surprised his wife Elsa Pataky with her very own (hilarious) salsa lesson in honor of 42nd birthday on Wednesday, during their couples’ getaway in her native country of Spain.

“Gave my wife a dance lesson for her birthday, I should’ve given myself one too Happy Birthday love @elsapatakyconfidential,” Hemsworth captioned the footage of his tutorial, jokingly adding the hashtags #danceismylife and #salsa4life.

“Best birthday ever, with all the people I love, especially this one, always making me laugh!” Pataky captioned a selfie of the pair.

The birthday girl and her husband of eight years also enjoyed a trip to a local winery.

This is not the first time Hemsworth has demonstrated his dancing abilities.

In May, the actor and his children — daughter India Rose, 6, and twin sons Tristan and Sasha, 4 — had some fun dancing and lip-syncing to Miley Cyrus‘ “Wrecking Ball,” the 2013 hit by his brother Liam Hemsworth‘s fiancée.

The father of three dramatically acted out the lyrics to the song along with his pajama-clad little ones in a clip shared on Instagram. His antics excited his pooch, who pounced on Chris as he rolled around on the ground — but the star never stopped performing.

“What started as a groundbreaking music video ended in a savage attack by a cowardly K9. Never work with Kids or Animals,” Chris captioned the post on social media, tagging his brother and Cyrus.

Cyrus, 25, also shared the dancing footage, responding to her soon-to-be brother-in-law with three heart emojis.