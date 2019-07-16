Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky Celebrate Her Birthday with Matt and Luciana Damon in Spain

The fabulous foursome are together again!

Chris Hemsworth and his wife, actress Elsa Pataky, celebrated her birthday early with a family vacation in Ibiza, Spain, alongside several family friends including Matt and Luciana Damon.

Pataky, who turns 43 on Thursday, posted several photos of her birthday celebrations on Instagram in which she shared her joy at spending time with those she loves.

“Early birthday celebrations with my favourite [sic] people 🥳 Celebrando el cumple con mi gente favorita,” Pataky wrote in the caption of a group photo featuring Hemsworth, 35, Matt, 48, and Luciana, 43.

Pataky, Hemsworth and the Damons frequently spend time together when their schedules allow and haven’t shied away from sharing their vacations on Instagram.

RELATED: Inside Matt Damon and Chris Hemsworth’s Bromance: From Family Vacations to Their BFF Wives

The two actors have frequently hung out together along with their families in Hemsworth’s native Australia, as they did in early March when they visited Rottnest Island.

Matt also showed up at the premiere of Men in Black: International in June to support Hemsworth and while the two stars didn’t pose together, Matt’s appearance was proof that their bromance is still going strong.

Pataky told PEOPLE in January 2018 that their two families met each other through mutual friends.

“Chris has been a big fan of Matt Damon, me too, and then when I met his wife, I’m even more of a fan of his wife,” Pataky said. “They are such amazing people. We have three kids, they have four kids, so we ended up making the same plans because everything we do with our kids, so it’s easier to do things with people that understand you.”

Pataky and Luciana also share one common thread: their fluency in Spanish.

“[Matt] is an amazing dad and an amazing person, he’s so easy,” Pataky, who is from Spain, told PEOPLE. “And his wife is Argentinian so we speak Spanish. So for me, it’s a relief, yes, somebody I can speak Spanish with! We’ve become very good friends.”