Chris Hemsworth and Ed Sheeran 'Trade' Thor's Hammer for Stage Guitar: 'Love You Brother!'

By
Published on February 20, 2023 12:27 PM
Ed Sheeran visits SiriusXM; Chris Hemsworth attends the 2022 AACTA Awards
Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images; Don Arnold/WireImage

Chris Hemsworth and Ed Sheeran are trading tools!

The singer-songwriter joined the Marvel star on Instagram Sunday, gifting him a guitar in exchange for Thor's hammer 'Mjølnir'.

"Just an instrumental trade off between two blokes," Hemsworth, 39, captioned playful video footage of the exchange. "Ed Sheeran I'll make this guitar sing like no other and you swing that hammer with all your soul. Love you brother!"

In the video, Sheeran, 32, presents Hemsworth with one of his acoustics. "One of my stage guitars," he says, taking it out of the case. "Wow," Hemsworth says as he takes the guitar, then presents Sheeran with the hammer.

"This is my own weapon of choice," the Marvel actor jokes.

After they both sign the "instruments" for each other, Sheeran poses with the hammer behind text written by Hemsworth over the clip that says "WORTHY!" However, it's unclear if the "Thinking Out Loud" singer has heard where the film star's prop spends most of its life.

In a 2022 interview with Extra, Hemsworth talked about where the iconic Mjølnir lives in his home. "It kind of varies in its location from the toy box to the mantlepiece," he joked. "It quickly gets taken off there and ends up in the bathroom."

Chris Hemsworth and Ed Sheeran Trade a Guitar for Thor’s Hammer: ‘Swing That Hammer with All Your Soul’
Chris Hemsworth Instagram

The Australian actor has appeared as the God of Thunder in eight films within the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the span of more than a decade, beginning with 2011's Thor and, most recently, in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Speaking with Vanity Fair for an interview published in November, Hemsworth said he's "completely open to" revisiting the popular superhero, "if there is something unique and fresh and unexpected to do with the character and the world."

"I've always loved the experience," the actor said of playing Thor. "I've been very thankful I've been able to do something different each time."

In real life, both Hemsworth and Sheeran are known for putting fatherhood ahead of their fame.

Earlier this month, Hemsworth shared a series of family photos on Instagram and opened up about passing on his love of surfing to his three children, India Rose, 10, and twins Sacha and Tristan, 8, whom he shares with wife Elsa Pataky.

"Sport has always been an essential part of my life," Hemsworth began the caption of his post, which included an image of him surfing with one of his 8-year-old sons. "I've played and watched so many types over the years. But the one that I've always loved the most is surfing."

"Growing up, my dad would pack my brothers and me in the Kombi van to take the hour-and-a-half ride to the beach to surf. Surfing gave me an active lifestyle, but most importantly, it gave me the best memories with my family," the father-of-three continued.

He added: "Surfing remains a mainstay in my life and has become a part of my identity, and I continue to make memories with my family in the ocean."

Thor: The Dark World - Jul 2013
Chris Hemsworth as Thor. Moviestore/Rex/REX USA

Sheeran welcomed his second daughter with his wife Cherry Seaborn in May 2022, following the birth of Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran in August 2020.

The Grammy winner shared the happy news on Instagram on May 19 alongside a photo of socks and a crocheted blanket, writing, "We've had another beautiful baby girl. We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4." The longtime couple still has yet to reveal the newborn's name.

In Sheeran's October 2022 appearance on Good Morning America, he mentioned that baby no. 2 was born while he was on tour. He also opened up about being a father of two during an "Ask Me Anything" segment.

"Yeah, it's great, I mean it's like, it's kind of every cliche that people say about parenting you know, you love both kids exactly the same but also completely differently," he said, adding, "It's great, I'm really enjoying being a father of two."

