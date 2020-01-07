Chris Hemsworth Donates a Staggering $1 Million to Help Australia Fight and Recover from the Fires

Chris Hemsworth is doing his part to help his country as fires rage through Australia by donating $1 million — and is urging his followers to give what they can too.

“Hey there guys, as you’re well aware the bushfires in Australia have caused massive devastation,” the 36-year-old actor said in a video shared on Instagram Monday. “They continue to burn, there’s warmer weather on its way, we’re really still in the thick of it here, as is plenty of challenging times ahead still to come.”

The fires burning across New South Wales and Victoria as well as other parts of the nation have wiped out millions of acres and destroyed hundreds of homes and buildings, displacing thousands of people — and animals — in the process.

Tragically, as of Monday, at least 25 people had died as a result of the ongoing crisis, and experts say that the fires will go on for months, NPR reported.

Ecologists from the University of Sydney also believe almost half a billion total mammals, birds and reptiles have died since September as the more than 130 fires continue to burn.

“So, what we need is your support and your donations,” Hemsworth continued, sharing that his family is donating $1 million to go towards relief efforts. “That money goes directly to the firefighters, the people on the front lines, the people who have suffered, the communities that have taken a hit and are in desperate need for our support.”

The box office star urged his fans and followers to join him in contributing in “any way, shape or form.”

“Every dollar counts,” he added, before thanking “everyone who’s sent all their well wishes and donations already. It’s greatly appreciated here in Australia.”

“But dig deep, and lots of love, and we’ll keep pushing forward. Cheers,” he concluded.

He captioned the video with a similar message, writing, “every penny counts so whatever you can muster up is greatly appreciated.”

He shared links for several places to donate, including the Australian Red Cross, the World Wildlife Fund, and more, including the Irwin’s Wildlife Warriors organization.

Bindi Irwin shared on Instagram last week that “there are no fires near” the Australia Zoo, and that their Wildlife Hospital has “officially treated over 90,000 patients.”

Hemsworth and Irwin are among several celebrities doing what they can do help during the environmental disaster.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have donated $500,000 to the Rural Fire Service, Pink pledged a $500,000 donation to the local fire services, and Hilary Duff has said she and husband Matthew Koma will also be donating, among others.