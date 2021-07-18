Chris Hemsworth Celebrates Wife Elsa Pataky's 45th Birthday with Sweet, Sentimental Photos

Chris Hemsworth found a sentimental way to honor Elsa Pataky on her special day.

The Thor: Love and Thunder actor, 37, shared a simple yet sweet message for his wife of ten years on Saturday in honor of the actress' milestone 45th birthday.

"Happy Birthday gorgeous @elsapatakyconfidential !! ❤️ 🎉," Hemsworth captioned a trio of photos featuring a smiling Pataky.

Several celebrities chimed in with their own birthday wishes to the Fast & Furious actress in the comments.

"HBD🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," wrote Idris Elba, while Jeremy Renner went with "👏❤️👏❤️👏."

Hemsworth and Pataky wed in December 2010 after meeting that same year. They had their first child, a daughter named India, in May 2012, while twin boys Sasha and Tristan were born two years later in March 2014.

The couple celebrated a decade of marriage in December, which they both honored with some more throwback photos.

"10 years together! Looking forward to the advancements of modern medicine and science and enjoying a couple hundred more!😘😘❤️❤️😘😘," Hemsworth wrote alongside the images.

"Going through ten years of photographs was almost as fun as the real thing!" Pataky captioned her post. "Here's to many more years of wonderful times, love you always and forever @chrishemsworth."

Despite the optics, Pataky told body+soul in August 2020 that while her relationship with Hemsworth is not "perfect," she believes a "relationship is constant work" and is never "easy."

"It's funny that people think of us as a perfect couple," the actress and mom told the outlet. "No way. It's been ups and downs, and we still keep working at the relationship."

Hemsworth's career launched to new heights in 2011 when he first starred in Thor. Pataky told Vogue Australia in August 2018 that she wasn't sure how their marriage survived in its early stages.

Ultimately, she said the couple just found a way to "make it work."