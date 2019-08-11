Chris Hemsworth Celebrates Birthday with Sweet Tributes from Wife Elsa Pataky and Brother Luke

Image zoom Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth Elsa Pataky/Instagram

Chris Hemsworth is feeling the love as he celebrates his 36th birthday.

The Avengers: Endgame actor received a slew of heartfelt tributes from friends and family, who praised him as, well, basically a real-life superhero as he turned another year older.

“Happy birthday to my favourite human being, my husband my partner, my love, best dad ever,” wife Elsa Pataky wrote on Instagram. “I’m so proud of you and who you are. Don’t ever stop making us laugh. You make every moment in our lives so happy.”

Pataky, who married the actor in 2010, also included a sweet slideshow of photos that showed off Hemsworth’s goofy side, as well as his skills as a doting dad to daughter India, 7, and 5-year-old twin boys Sasha and Tristan.

In one photo, he helps one of their kids adjust a hat in a mirror, and in another adorable shot, brings two of them in for a group hug.

Pataky’s birthday message comes one month after she celebrated her own birthday in Ibiza, Spain, with Hemsworth and family friends including Matt and Luciana Damon.

Meanwhile, the star’s older brother Luke Hemsworth, 37, also shared a birthday tribute that praised his sibling as a “constant inspiration and beacon of joy.”

“You’re someone I look up to not just because you’re really tall but because of the man you are: Funny, intelligent, caring, driven, beastly strong and fiercely loyal,” he wrote on Instagram. “You’re a constant inspiration and beacon of joy. Miss you on the other side of the world so I’ll raise glass and toast the legend that continues to grow.”

The Westworld actor’s sweet note continued: “Your journey is so bloody exciting to watch and makes me incredibly proud to call you my brother. Keep bringing happiness and entertainment into the world and don’t underestimate the value of what you do. Luv ya mate @chrishemsworth have a rad day.”

Tom Holland, who is Hemsworth’s Avengers costar, got in on the fun, too, sharing a funny picture of a stoic-faced Hemsworth holding Holland’s grinning face in his hand.

“Happy birthday you absolute legend,” Holland wrote, adding the hashtags “Heart of the Sea” and “Skinny days.”

Hemsworth, who will return as Thor in a fourth franchise film, has long embraced his role as a family man, and was recently spotted catching some waves with brother Liam, 29, in their native Australia.

Liam Hemsworth, along with Luke and the siblings’ mom Leonie, was on hand in April to support Chris at the premiere of Avengers: Endgame. Liam made an appearance alongside wife Miley Cyrus, with whom he recently split after less than a year of marriage.

On Saturday, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed that he and Cyrus have separated. “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for Cyrus said in a statement of the pair who wed in December 2018.

“Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy,” the statement continued.