Chris Hemsworth Calls Wife Elsa Pataky a 'One Woman Army' as He Shares Trailer for Her New Movie

Elsa Pataky is a "one woman army" according to her loving husband, Chris Hemsworth.

Pataky, 45, stars in the new Netflix movie Interceptor, and Hemsworth, 38, shared the trailer for the action film on his Instagram Wednesday.

"Sometimes you need a one woman army to round house kick a nuclear missile into space. That's when you call @elsapatakyconfidential," the Thor: Love and Thunder actor wrote in the caption.

Interceptor follows Captain JJ Collins, played by Pataky, as she's assigned to a missile interceptor base in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. When a group of terrorists board the base and attempt to carry out a series of nuclear attacks, it's Collins' responsibility to ensure the unthinkable doesn't happen.

Pataky also shared the movie trailer on her Instagram, with the caption alluding to her character's fierce defense of the base and unyielding spirit: "You planned for every possible outcome, BUT YOU COULDN'T PLAN FOR ME."

Pataky's new action-packed movie is due out June 3 on Netflix.

Elsa Pataky Credit: Brook Rushton/Netflix

The Spanish model and actress shares three kids with Hemsworth: twin boys, Sasha and Tristan, 8, and daughter India Rose, 9. The couple met in 2010 and wed later that same year.

They recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary with a series of gushing posts. "Going through ten years of photographs was almost as fun as the real thing!" the Fast and Furious actress wrote in the caption. "Here's to many more years of wonderful times."

Hemsworth also has an upcoming movie release. The fourth Thor installment, Thor: Love and Thunder, is due out in July, and he called it "bats--- crazy" and "off the wall funny."

It's the first time fans will see the beloved God of Thunder since 2019's Avengers: Endgame. In the trailer released in April, Thor is seemingly on a quest for self-discovery, and seeks a little help from his Avenger friends – the Guardians of the Galaxy. Christian Bale stars as the God Butcherer, who Thor must defeat before all gods are extinct.

