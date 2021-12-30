Chris Hemsworth is in Austria as he continues to film Netflix's Extraction 2

Chris Hemsworth Braves the Cold as He Takes a Shirtless 'Snow Bath': 'Ice Baths Are Old News'

Chris Hemsworth is embracing freezing temperatures as he heads into the new year.

The Thor actor, who's currently in Austria as he continues filming the Netflix movie Extraction 2, bravely endured a "snow bath" on Wednesday with a friend.

"Ice baths are old news. It's all about snow baths in 2022 🥶," the 38-year-old actor captioned an Instagram post showing him submerged in snow.

Earlier this week, Chris and his family shared photographs and videos from their group ski trip.

In one post, Chris' wife, Elsa Pataky, shared a series of shots, including one of her and Chris embracing in a hug before a Christmas tree. In another pic from the series, Pataky, 45, posted a photograph of herself and Chris with two of their three kids standing together in the snow.

Other photographs featured Chris' younger brother, Liam Hemsworth, as well as Liam's girlfriend, Gabriella Brooks.

"Happy Christmas!! 😍☃️🏂Feliz Navidad!" Pataky wrote alongside the Instagram post.

In another video shared on the app by Pataky, Chris can be seen pushing his unsuspecting wife into the snow.

"Another romantic moment with my beautiful husband 😘😘😂😂," she wrote beside the silly clip, also writing the caption in Spanish.

Over on his own account, Liam, 31, shared some solo pics of himself on the ski vacation with his famous family.

"Merry Christmas from one mountain shredder to another! 🤙🏂," he wrote alongside two snowy snapshots.

Chris and Pataky wed in December 2010 after meeting that same year. They had their first child, a daughter named India, in May 2012, while twin boys Sasha and Tristan were born two years later in March 2014.

Last December, the couple celebrated a decade of marriage, which they both honored with some throwback photos.

Despite the optics, Pataky told body+soul in August 2020 that while her relationship with Chris is not "perfect," she believes a "relationship is constant work" and is never "easy."