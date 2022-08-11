Chris Hemsworth's Brothers, Pals Share Hilarious Throwback Photos for 39th Birthday: 'You're Perfect'

Birthday wishes are in order for Chris Hemsworth!

The Thor: Love and Thunder actor marked his 39th birthday Thursday, and his friends and family went on social media to honor the big day.

One of his longtime friends Aaran Grist posted a gallery of photos of the Australian star, writing, "Chris I know when you wake each time on August 11th you're not excited to see your family or open presents or even eat a delicious cake. You're excited to see my bday post for you. Which includes some of your favourite photos and memories."

The gallery includes hilarious throwback photos from during their friendship. "You're like the rich and famous uncle i always wished for," Grist continued in the caption, "Dreams can come true."

He added, "Hope you have the best bday you're beautiful on the inside, average on the outside. And that's why I love you."

Chris' trainer Luke Zocchi jokingly posted a photo of the actor's brother Liam Hemsworth, writing in the caption, "A big Happy Birthday to the man I call the big dog! You are a true friend I hope you have an amazing day much love."

Aaron Grist/Instagram

Liam, 32, also posted a tribute on Instagram to his older sibling. In the picture, both brothers are skiing when Chris appears to have fallen down and covered his face in snow. Liam looks at him disapprovingly.

"Happy birthday @chrishemsworth Don't change a thing. You're perfect. Love you," The Hunger Games star wrote in the caption of the funny picture.

Older brother Luke Hemsworth, 41, also posted a tribute to Chris on Instagram. In a mirror selfie, the Westworld star wears a shirt with Chris' face and "It's like a pirate had a baby with an angel," written around it.

"Happy birthday @chrishemsworth we've had our fair share of arguments, disputes and disagreements," Luke wrote in the caption. "We've traded a few good whacks, slaps, kicks and headbutts. But honestly and simply… I love you bro. You're an exceptional human."

He continued, "There's no other face I love more on my T-shirt's. #wasmymumapirate?"