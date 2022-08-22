Chris Hemsworth Announces 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Disney+ Release Date: 'Get Your Couches Ready'

Chris Hemsworth gave Marvel fans exciting new information about Thor: Love and Thunder as it heads to the small screen.

The 39-year-old actor revealed on Instagram Monday that the film, which also stars Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, and Christian Bale, will be available to stream on Disney+ starting Thursday, Sept. 8, as part of the platform's Disney+ Day.

Alongside a poster for the sequel, Hemsworth wrote in the caption, "Get your couches ready for the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder on @DisneyPlus on September 8th. #DisneyPlusDay."

Other Disney+ Day premieres include the live-action Pinocchio, Cars spin-off series Cars on the Road, a behind-the-scenes documentary about the making of Thor: Love and Thunder, and more.

Thor: Love and Thunder debuted in theaters July 8. Starring Hemsworth as the fan-favorite god, it follows Thor after the events of Avengers: Endgame as he sets on a quest for "inner peace."

Along the way, he interacts with some familiar faces, including King Valkyrie (Thompson), Korg (director and co-writer Taika Waititi) and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Portman). The film also includes Bale as villain Gorr the God Butcher, a galactic killer who poses a threat for Thor and his friends.

In a behind-the-scenes featurette shared on Instagram in June, Hemsworth looked back at playing Thor for over a decade on the big screen, starting with his 2011 solo superhero movie.

"I have loved every single time I've played the character," said Hemsworth, whose original 2009 screen test is also shown in the clip. "This is 10 years now. To have the opportunity to do another one is just mind-blowing, you know? It's gonna be incredible."

In his caption on Instagram, the actor wrote, "For over a decade you have shown us that Thor is still worthy. We're humbled and grateful to all of you who have been part of this incredible journey. We can't wait for you to see #ThorLoveAndThunder."