Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston's Friendship Timeline

The actors have developed a marvelous (get it?) bromance since starring in 2011's Thor

Actors Tom Hiddleston (L) and Chris Hemsworth attend the Los Angeles Global Premiere for Marvel Studios Avengers: Infinity War on April 23, 2018 in Hollywood, California.

Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston are one of the greatest bromances to come out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The actors first played brothers Thor and Loki, respectively, in 2011's Thor, and despite their characters' spiky relationship, have developed a close friendship over the years.

In addition to starring in countless Marvel projects together, including The Avengers and Avengers: Infinity War, the two have shown off their close bond at various premieres and fan events, often goofing off for the cameras.

"I made a very fast and firm friendship [with Hemsworth], because we were playing brothers in this enormous thing and it felt like we were brothers by the end in some way," Hiddleston told GQ about filming the Thor franchise with the Australian actor.

"He was the only other person who understood what the experience had been like. He was the only other person who — when I came back and friends were like, 'How was it?' — it's always really hard to explain and there was one person who knew and that's Chris. We've always shared that, really, because it's kind of a life-changing moment for both of us."

Ahead of the upcoming movie Thor: Love and Thunder, take a look back at Hemsworth and Hiddleston's friendship timeline.

2009: Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston first meet

While the first Thor movie was released in 2011, the two originally met at director Kenneth Branagh's house in 2009 after they were cast in the film.

"My abiding memory of that day was Chris Hemsworth walking through the door, and my first thought was 'Oh, they cast the right actor,' " Hiddleston recalled to Jimmy Kimmel during an interview in June 2021.

January 2010: Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston film Thor

Tom Hiddleston, Chris Hemsworth Thor - 2011 Credit: Zade Rosenthal/Marvel/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

After their initial meeting, the two worked alongside each other for the first time as they began filming Thor in January 2010.

July 24, 2010: Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston attend Comic-Con together

Actors Tom Hiddleston and Chris Hemsworth sign autographs during Comic-Con 2010 on July 24, 2010 in San Diego, California. Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

In promotion of their upcoming film, the costars attended Comic-Con in 2010 where they signed autographs for fans. At one point, the two were photographed smiling with Thor's hammer Mjölnir.

May 2, 2011: Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston attend the Thor premiere

Actors Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Thor" at the El Capitan Theatre on May 2, 2011 in Hollywood, California. Credit: Lester Cohen/WireImage

The costars looked dashing in black suits as they attended the Los Angeles premiere of Thor at the El Capitan Theatre, marking their first MCU premiere together.

April 2011: Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston film The Avengers

Actors Chris Hemsworth (L) and Tom Hiddleston film a scene at "The Avengers" movie set in Central Park on September 2, 2011 in New York City. Credit: Ray Tamarra/Getty

In April 2011, the duo reunited as they filmed the first Avengers film, in which Hiddleston's character Loki is the main villain. In September, the costars were spotted in character as they filmed a scene together in Central Park in New York City.

April 14, 2012: Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston attend a screening of The Avengers

Actors Chris Hemsworth and Chris Hiddleston attend a speical screening of Marvel's "The Avengers" at AMC 15 Theaters on April 14, 2012 in Century City, California. Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage

The two were all smiles as they attended a special fan screening of The Avengers in L.A.

April 17, 2012: Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston promote The Avengers in Russia

Actors Tom Hiddleston and Chris Hemsworth pose for photo on the roof of Ritz Carlton hotel before 'Marvel's The Avengers' premiere on April 17, 2012 in Moscow, Russia. Credit: Gennadi Avramenko/Epsilon/Getty

Ahead of the official release of The Avengers, the costars embarked on a worldwide press tour, including one stop in Russia where they posed together ahead of the film's premiere.

April 19, 2012: Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston attend the Avengers Assemble premiere

Actors Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston attend the European Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Marvel's Avengers Assemble" held at the Vue Westfield on April 19, 2012 in London, England. Credit: Jon Furniss/WireImage

The two made a stop in Hiddleston's hometown as they attended the London premiere of Avengers Assemble.

April 21, 2012: Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston attend a photocall for The Avengers in Rome

Actors Tom Hiddlestone (L) and Chris Hemsworth (R) attend "The Avengers" photocall at De Russie Hotel on April 21, 2012 in Rome, Italy. Credit: Elisabetta Villa/Getty

The duo couldn't contain their laughter as they attended a photocall with their Avengers castmates in Rome, Italy.

September 2012: Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston film Thor: The Dark World

THOR: THE DARK WORLD, from left: Tom Hiddleston, Chris Hemsworth, 2013. Credit: Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection

After walking a number of red carpets together, the two got back to work as they filmed the second Thor film, Thor: The Dark World.

April 24, 2013: Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston attend the Iron Man 3 premiere

Actor Tom Hiddleston (L) and actor Chris Hemsworth arrive at the 'Iron Man 3' - Los Angeles Premiere at the El Capitan Theatre on April 24, 2013 in Hollywood, California. Credit: Barry King/WireImage

In April 2013, the two looked sharp in gray suits as they attended the Los Angeles premiere of Iron Man 3 starring Robert Downey Jr. at El Capitan Theatre.

Oct. 22, 2013: Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston attend the Thor: The Dark World premiere

Chris Hemsworth (L) and Tom Hiddleston attend the World Premiere of "Thor: The Dark World" at Odeon Leicester Square on October 22, 2013 in London, England. Credit: Dave M. Benett/WireImage

Hemsworth and Hiddleston pretended to fight each other as they walked the red carpet at the Thor: The Dark World world premiere in London.

Oct. 27, 2013: Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston attend the Thor: The Dark World premiere in Germany

Tom Hiddleston and Chris Hemsworth attend the 'Thor: The Dark Kingdom' Germany Premiere at CineStar Potsdamer Platz on October 27, 2013 in Berlin, Germany. Credit: Franziska Krug/Getty

The two shared a laugh as they attended the Thor: The Dark World premiere in Germany together, wearing matching black suits for the occasion.

June 4, 2016: Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston attend Wizard World Comic Con

Actors Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston attend "Brotherly Love, Asgard Style" Q&A discussion during Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia 2016 - Day 3 at Pennsylvania Convention Center on June 4, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty

The costars were deep in conversation as they hosted a Q&A discussion during Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia in 2016.

August 2016: Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston film Thor: Ragnarok

Image Credit: Chris Hemsworth/Instagram

Three years after the release of Thor: The Dark World, the dynamic duo reunited as they filmed the third Thor film, Thor: Ragnarok in Hemsworth's native Australia.

In addition to stopping for fan photos during filming, the actors celebrated the momentous occasion with some fun social media posts. Hemsworth posted a photo of them in their chairs, while Hiddleston posted a side-by-side image of them from the first film and the recent film.

Aug. 23, 2016: Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston visit a children's hospital in character

While filming in Australia, the actors stopped by Queensland Children's Hospital dressed as their Marvel characters. "Unforgettable meeting all the children @ladycilentochildrenshospital. Real heroes," Hiddleston captioned a photo of him and Hemsworth posing with two children proudly holding Thor's hammer.

Sept. 6, 2016: Chris Hemsworth crashes Tom Hiddleston's acceptance speech

As Hiddleston accepted an award from the TV Choice Awards, Hemsworth and Idris Elba hilariously crashed his acceptance speech video. "Oh, this is for us hey? That's for Home and Away yeah? … All the work I did on [it]," Hemsworth joked while holding the award. "Thanks everyone at Channel 7, I loved working on Home and Away."

July 22, 2017: Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston attend Comic-Con

Actors Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston and Mark Ruffalo attend the Marvel Studios 'Thor: Ragnarok' Presentation during Comic-Con International 2017 at San Diego Convention Center on July 22, 2017 in San Diego, California. Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

The two made a marvelous return to Comic-Con in 2017 as they promoted their upcoming film Thor: Ragnarok.

Oct. 10, 2017: Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston attend the Thor: Ragnarok premiere

Actors Jeff Goldblum, Tom Hiddleston, Chris Hemsworth and Cate Blanchett at The World Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Thor: Ragnarok" at the El Capitan Theatre on October 10, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty

The costars shared the stage as they presented Thor: Ragnarok at the film's world premiere in Los Angeles.

Nov. 2, 2017: Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston film a sketch for The Late Late Show with James Corden

Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Mark Ruffalo, Cate Blanchett, Jeff Goldblum, and Tessa Thompson perform in Thor Live with James Corden during "The Late Late Show with James Corden," Thursday, November 2, 2017 (12:35 PM-1:37 AM ET/PT) On The CBS Television Network. Credit: Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty

In promotion of Thor: Ragnarok, Hemsworth and Hiddleston were joined by their costars for a fun skit on The Late Late Show with James Corden, in which they dressed up as their Marvel characters.

April 23, 2018: Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston attend the Avengers: Infinity War premiere

Actors Tom Hiddleston (L) and Chris Hemsworth attend the Los Angeles Global Premiere for Marvel Studios Avengers: Infinity War on April 23, 2018 in Hollywood, California. Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty

The two hugged it out as they attended the Los Angeles premiere of Avengers: Infinity War, which marked their last MCU film together.

May 11, 2021: Chris Hemsworth celebrates the anniversary of Thor with a throwback photo of him and Tom Hiddleston

As Thor celebrated its 10th anniversary, Hemsworth paid tribute by sharing a throwback photo of him and Hiddleston.

"This year marks the 10th anniversary of THOR when two unknown lads were given the keys to the kingdom," the actor wrote, joking in conclusion, "It's been a hell of a ride and we clearly haven't aged a day 😂."

June 16, 2021: Tom Hiddleston talks about his friendship with Chris Hemsworth

Ahead of the release of his Disney+ series Loki, Hiddleston opened up about his friendship with Hemsworth and how they've grown close since filming the first Thor movie.

"I made a very fast and firm friendship [with Hemsworth], because we were playing brothers in this enormous thing and it felt like we were brothers by the end in some way," Hiddleston told GQ. "He was the only other person who understood what the experience had been like."

July 7, 2021: Chris Hemsworth makes a brief cameo on Loki

Though Avengers: Infinity War marked Hemsworth and Hiddleston's last MCU film together, following the death of Loki's character, Hemsworth notably made a small cameo on the Disney+ Loki series, which follows an alternate version of Hiddleston's famous character.

In one scene from episode 5, Hemsworth voices a CGI Thor frog — certainly not the Thor cameo friends were expecting!

"We recorded Chris Hemsworth for that. So that's a new recording," director Kate Herron revealed in an interview with For All Nerds.

June 2021: Chris Hemsworth jokes about Tom Hiddleston's absence in Thor: Love and Thunder

Following rumors that Hiddleston would be making a cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder, Hemsworth and director Taika Waititi set the record straight during an interview with CinemaBlend.

"He didn't want to be involved," Hemsworth joked. "He said 'I hate all of you, and in particular [Hemsworth],' and I was like, That's a shame. And that's it. I mean, how many times can we kill him?"