Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky Celebrate 10-Year Anniversary with Romantic Throwback

Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky are celebrating a decade of love!

The Avengers star, 37, shared a sweet tribute to his wife for their 10-year anniversary on Instagram Thursday.

"10 years together! Looking forward to the advancements of modern medicine and science and enjoying a couple hundred more!😘😘❤️❤️😘😘" Hemsworth wrote, sharing several throwback photos of the couple from throughout their relationship.

In one snapshot, the Thor star and Pataky share a kiss, and in another, the Spanish model smiles at the camera as all three of their children hang on her. Hemsworth also shared a few photos of the couple on various trips.

Pataky, 44, also marked the milestone in their relationship, sharing a photo of herself standing among dozens of photos and holding her arms open.

"Going through ten years of photographs was almost as fun as the real thing!" the actress wrote in the caption. "Here’s to many more years of wonderful times, love you always and forever @chrishemsworth"

Hemsworth and Pataky tied the knot in December 2010, and share three kids together: daughter India, 8, and twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 6.

Earlier this year, Pataky opened up about her marriage to Hemsworth, saying that she and the Marvel star have had "ups and downs" just like any other couple.

"It's funny that people think of us as a perfect couple," she told Australian magazine body+soul in August. "No way. It’s been ups and downs, and we still keep working at the relationship."

In an interview with Vogue Australia in 2018, the Fast and the Furious actress said that the duo's first few years of marriage were a whirlwind.

“We did everything very quickly – I don’t know how we survived as a couple,” she said. “We were married and then a year after we had kids. It puts a lot of pressure on a marriage, but we came out good because there is a lot of love between us and we are very strong personalities but love each other so much. We make it work."

"In the beginning it was beautiful – when I met him he wasn’t known at all and I grew with him and experienced all his successes and changes, and then he became just so huge and I’ve been sharing that too," Pataky continued, adding that it was a "good thing" their relationship was able to grow alongside Hemsworth's career.