Chris Hemsworth Reveals He 'Almost Pulled Out' of Ghostbusters the Night Before Filming Began

Chris Hemsworth almost didn’t appear in Ghostbusters opposite Melissa McCarthy and Kristen Wiig.

The Avengers: Endgame actor, 35, revealed he was feeling unsure about the role of Kevin, an assistant to the Ghostbusters team in an interview with Variety.

“The night before I was shooting, I almost pulled out,” he said. “Three or four weeks prior, Paul [Feig, director] said to me, ‘I’m going to write up the character. Don’t worry.’ And then I got the script and nothing had changed.'”

Hemsworth told the magazine his agent, Bryan Lourd, had set up a meeting with Feig who told him the part had some good moments — through the use of improvisation.

“I was really scared walking onto that set,” Hemsworth admitted. “I had no real plan, so I was just feeding off of them, and I just felt ridiculous. So I used that.”

The movie was a success, raking in $128 million at the U.S. box office and $229 million worldwide. Although some critics praised the film, it still received backlash from fans for being a film that centered on female characters.

“That whole period I was like, ‘What ownership do you guys have over those characters?'” Hemsworth said. “Oh, you watched the film, therefore you should have a say over where it goes?”

He added, “I thought it was very unfortunate and kind of disappointing.”

Now, Hemsworth is focusing on what comes next, which includes Men in Black: International with his Thor costar Tessa Thompson.

As for whether he’d reprise his role as Thor, Hemsworth is excited to see what comes next for the character.

“I’d still love to do more, to be honest,” he said. “And I don’t know what the plan is. I feel like we’ve opened up such a different character. I feel more energized for the possibility of where it could go.”

But it if doesn’t happen, Hemsworth is more than fine pursuing other projects, adding, “I’ll use that in other places and other characters if it’s the end here.”