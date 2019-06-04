Chris Hemsworth Was Almost Broke Before Landing Thor: 'I Was Running Out of Money'

Chris Hemsworth was struggling financially before landing the most lucrative role of his career.

The Men in Black: International actor, 35, appeared on the latest cover of Variety where he opened up about the beginning of his career and how he got into acting. Hemsworth’s first role was on Australian soap Home and Away, which he booked as a high school dropout in 2004.

“A big reason I started acting was because I loved film and TV, but it was like we had no money,” Hemsworth said, adding that he was hoping to help his parent financially by getting into acting. “I wanted to pay off their house, initially. That was my sort of thing.”

“I almost put too much pressure on myself,” Hemsworth said. “If I hadn’t taken it upon myself to take care of my family, I might have been more relaxed. I remember I had an audition right before Christmas one year, where things were not going good. I’d stopped getting callbacks, and I was getting worse feedback. I thought, ‘God, why did I do this?’”

RELATED: Chris Hemsworth Reveals He ‘Almost Pulled Out’ of Ghostbusters the Night Before Filming Began

The pressure led him to miss out on roles, which he still regrets.

“I got very close to GI Joe,” Hemsworth said of the 2009 movie starring Channing Tatum.

“I got very close to Gambit in the Wolverine X-Men movies,” Hemsworth continued, though the role eventually went to Friday Night Lights star Taylor Kitsch. “At the time I was upset. I was running out of money. But if I played either of those characters, I wouldn’t have been able to play Thor.”

Image zoom Chris Hemsworth Courtesy of Centr.com

Hemsworth now has no shortage of roles to choose from, but he revealed in the same interview that he still gets nervous before movies and almost dropped out of 2016’s Ghostbusters.

“The night before I was shooting, I almost pulled out,” he said. “Three or four weeks prior, Paul [Feig, director] said to me, ‘I’m going to write up the character. Don’t worry.’ And then I got the script and nothing had changed.’”

Hemsworth told the magazine his agent, Bryan Lourd, had set up a meeting with Feig who told him the part had some good moments — through the use of improvisation.

“I was really scared walking onto that set,” Hemsworth admitted. “I had no real plan, so I was just feeding off of them, and I just felt ridiculous. So I used that.”

RELATED: Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth Joke About Their Marvel Bromance: We’re ‘Like Kids in School’

The movie was a success, raking in $128 million at the U.S. box office and $229 million worldwide. Although some critics praised the film, it still received backlash from fans for being a film that centered on female characters.

“That whole period I was like, ‘What ownership do you guys have over those characters?’” Hemsworth said. “Oh, you watched the film, therefore you should have a say over where it goes?”

He added, “I thought it was very unfortunate and kind of disappointing.”

Men in Black: International opens June 14.