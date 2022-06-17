Chris Hemsworth Admits He Was 'Disappointed' by His Performance in Thor 2

The actor will appear as Thor in the upcoming film Thor: Love and Thunder premiering in July

Looking back, Chris Hemsworth says he wasn't thrilled with his performance in Marvel's Thor: The Dark World.

In a new video from Vanity Fair, posted this week, Hemsworth, 38, looks back at his career as an actor.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When reflecting on the Thor sequel, where the Aussie actor plays the title character, he said he was not "stoked" with his performance in the blockbuster.

"I was a little disappointed in what I'd done," he said. "I didn't think I grew the character in any way, I didn't think I showed an audience something unexpected and different."

When it came time for the third stand-alone installment of Thor's story, Hemsworth said he was looking to shake things up.

​​"When Ragnarok came along, out of my own sort of frustration of what I had done — and this is not on any other director or anyone, this is my own performance — I really wanted to break the mold," Hemsworth told the magazine of the franchise's third installment.

"I said this to Taika [Waititi] and I think the conversation we had was, I said 'I'm really bored of Thor.' And he said, 'Yeah I'm really bored of Thor, too,' And then we decided not to be bored and any time that feeling came into play, we'd go in a different direction."

He continued, "We just dismantled the character, we wanted to have him be a little more unpredictable, we wanted him to be a different set of circumstances than he had been in before and also have the humor come through."

Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty

The actor said his relationship with the film's director, Taika Waititi, helped him bring the character to where he wanted it to be.

"I had a great relationship with Taika and we had a great sense of humor and banter with us and I thought let's make sure we cram that into this space," he said.

Hemsworth said that in the scenes where Waititi, 46, stepped in front of the camera in the role of "Korg" the two would improvise together.

Despite the bumps in the road, the actor shared with the magazine just how much has has enjoyed playing this character for all these years.

"I just playing the character, he said. "I love the journey I've been on with him. Not only as Thor but just my life, the sort of two have been side by side for 10,11 years now."