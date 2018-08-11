Chris Hemsworth's Face 'Slammed' in Cake During Birthday Celebration with Elsa Pataky & Their Kids

Chris Hemsworth had a birthday to remember!

The Thor star marked his 35th birthday on Saturday with wife of eight years Elsa Pataky and their three children: 6-year-old daughter India Rose and 4-year-old twin boys Tristan and Sasha.

“Immediately after this shot was taken my son viciously attacked me from behind (due to his ninja training) and slammed my face into the flaming candles,” Hemsworth hilariously captioned a photo of him and Pataky holding a cake that had candles lit on it.

“I’ll now be playing Deadpool if @vancityreynolds pulls the pin,” he joked on Instagram and Twitter, adding the hashtag #bestbirthdayever.

RELATED: Chris Hemsworth’s 8-Pack Abs and Shredded Arms Are on Display in Shirtless Workout Video

While Hemsworth was adorably fighting off his son, his brother Liam also celebrated the day by recalling one of their most memorable sibling fights.

“Happy birthday @chrishemsworth I remember the first time I ever threw a knife at your head, there was this look of pure fear in your eyes. You’ve come a long way from that scared little kid… proud of you. You’re my hero. Love u heaps and heaps,” Liam wrote on Instagram along with a black-and-white photo of the pair.

RELATED: Proof These Hunky Celeb Dads Aren’t Immune to Their Kids’ Cuteness

RELATED: Chris Hemsworth Treats Elsa Pataky to a Hilarious ‘Dance Lesson’ as She Celebrates Her Birthday in Spain

Pataky also shared a loving message on Instagram, writing, “Happy birthday to my biggest child! I love you to death @chrishemsworth. Let’s be kids forever!!”

Meanwhile, Avengers: Infinity War costar Josh Brolin tried to do his best to serenade Hemsworth. “Happy Birthday, man, from the deepest part of my trachea,” Brolin said.