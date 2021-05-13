Chris Hemsworth Celebrates Thor's 10-Year Anniversary in Throwback Photo with Tom Hiddleston

"This year marks the 10th anniversary of THOR when two unknown lads were given the keys to the kingdom," Chris Hemsworth captioned the snap of himself and Tom Hiddleston as Thor and Loki, respectively

It has officially been 10 years since the world was first introduced to Chris Hemsworth as Thor and Tom Hiddleston as Loki.

Hemsworth, 37, commemorated the occasion on Instagram this week with a photo of himself and his costar, 40, dressed in red and green, just like their warring-brother characters in 2011's Thor and subsequent iterations within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Alongside the throwback snapshot of the now-superstar actors, Hemsworth included a grab from a 2009 Vulture article with the headline, "Marvel Rolls Dice, Casts No-names for Thor."

"This year marks the 10th anniversary of THOR when two unknown lads were given the keys to the kingdom," the actor wrote, joking in conclusion, "It's been a hell of a ride and we clearly haven't aged a day 😂."

Since Thor's premiere in 2011, Hemsworth and Hiddleston have gone on to reprise their respective roles as the God of Thunder and God of Mischief in several MCU films, including Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

While Hiddleston took a break from acting following his appearance in the latter film, he will soon make his return as the titular character in the Loki series, which premieres next month on Disney+. He's also set to appear in the Disney+ series What If … ? and the miniseries The Essex Serpent.

Time away from a film set allowed Hiddleston more time at home, something for which he expressed appreciation in a recent interview with Empire while also recalling, "A few things crossed my path and I thought carefully about them, but they didn't feel quite right, so I didn't do them."

"I'd been playing so many different people in so many different parts of the world, and it's very important to distinguish what's real and in one's own life, and look after those things," the actor said. "Because if you don't look after them, they can be lost, or they can be marginalized, and then you come home one day and they're not there anymore."

Hemsworth, meanwhile, has been busy filming Thor: Love and Thunder alongside Natalie Portman, and has shared glimpses on social media of his on-set activities as of late.

Last month, the father of three — who's dad to twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 7, as well as daughter India Rose, 9 — shared an adorable video of himself and one of his boys sparring together. In the video, the youngster (dressed in a Thor outfit with matching cape, of course) threw a series of punches at his dad's open palms, as the two swiveled to match each other's moves.

The footage was seemingly taken on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder, as wife Elsa Pataky also shared a snapshot of Hemsworth and their son in front of a trailer alongside fitness trainer Luke Zocchi and Hemsworth's stunt double, Bobby Holland Hanton.