Chris Evans Wants His Bud Robert Downey Jr. to Host Next Year's Oscars

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences may not have yet decided who is hosting the upcoming 2019 Oscars, but Chris Evans has a suggestion.

The Captain America actor, 37, nominated his good pal and Avengers costar Robert Downey Jr., 53, for the big job on Thursday. Evans replied to a tweet asking people to give their suggestions for the ceremony taking place Feb. 23.

The buds have a long history of helping each other out as they’ve grown close since starring the first Avengers movie together back in 2012.

In fact, Downey told PEOPLE in 2016 that he ably came to Evans’ aid while filming Captain America: Civil War when his fellow superhero went a little too far with a particularly challenging stunt.

“I came to set to start shooting and they show me a couple minutes [of footage]. Like, ‘Here’s what we’ve been doing.’ This is a shot where Cap is holding this big [helicopter] and I say, ‘You know what? All the things he’s done, that’s the one that was going to injure him.’ I knew it,” Downey said. “Because they’re saying, ‘Flex and hold it!’ It wasn’t the other 3,000 stunts, it was that.”

“I did, my arm did get all messed up,” admitted Evans about shooting the scene, which is a memorable moment in the film’s trailer and in a teaser clip.

Fortunately, it was Nurse Robert to the rescue.

“I went to [Downeys] trailer and he put these things all over my arm. I did actually mess my arm up doing that helicopter thing,” Evan said.

Downey described the “things” as electric guns, which we’re assuming are the key components to some sort of high-tech pulsating muscle massager.

“[The arm] is still a mess, actually,” said Evans. “I need your thing more.”

“I’ve got it ready for you,” replied Downey.