Chris Evans Voices Buzz Lightyear in Action-Packed Trailer for Toy Story Spin-Off: 'To Infinity...'

Chris Evans is going on an intergalactic adventure as Buzz Lightyear.

On Tuesday, Disney and Pixar released a new trailer for Lightyear, the spin-off about the space-traveling character Buzz Lightyear, whom fans saw the action figure version of in the Toy Story franchise (voiced by Tim Allen there).

In the trailer, Buzz encounters aliens and robots, and readies for a space flight off of a planet where he and his colleagues have been marooned. "Let's get everyone home," he says before taking off.

Fans also meet Buzz's very own "personal companion robot," which resembles a house cat and provides white noise sounds for Buzz to fall asleep to.

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Evans wrote in the caption, "To infinity…💙🤯," referencing the titular character's iconic catchphrase, "To infinity and beyond!"

In an October press release, Evans said that voicing Buzz was a "dream come true."

"Anyone who knows me knows that my love for animated films runs deep. I can't believe that I get to be a part of the Pixar family and work with these truly brilliant artists who tell stories unlike anyone else," the Captain America star said at the time. "Watching them work is nothing short of magic. I pinch myself every day."

Lightyear tells the story of the character Buzz the toy is based on, not the actual toy featured in Toy Story, director Angus MacLane previously clarified to Entertainment Weekly.

" 'Set in the world of Toy Story' is kind of weird. Another way to get at it, it's a straightforward sci-fi action film about the Buzz Lightyear character," MacLane said. "In the Toy Story universe, it would be like a movie that maybe Andy would have seen, that would have made him want a Buzz Lightyear figure."

He added, "The movie doesn't end and then you see Andy eating popcorn. This is its own thing. … This is standalone. It's the Buzz Lightyear movie. It's that character but as the space ranger, not as the toy."

Disney first announced that Evans would voice Buzz in December 2020. Shortly after the news broke, Evans confirmed his casting on Instagram, sharing in a post with his followers that he's been a lifelong fan of Pixar.

"My team could barely contain their excitement when they told me that Pixar had a pitch for me. All they said was 'Buzz Lightyear'. I didn't know what that meant, since Tim Allen is Buzz Lightyear, and no one could ever touch his performance. I needed to know how this character was different and why this story was worth telling," he wrote at the time.

Evans continued, "I can say 2 things with absolute confidence: 1.. I didn't stop smiling through the ENTIRE pitch. Ear to ear. 2. Everyone can rest easy. And get very excited. Trust me when I say that they REALLY know what they're doing over there. This one is gonna special, and it doesn't step on a single thing. I can't even put my excitement into words. I smile every time I think about it."