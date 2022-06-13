Chris Evans Turns 41! Mark Ruffalo, More Famous Friends Wish Actor the 'Happiest of Birthdays'

US actor Chris Evans speaks on stage during the MTV Movie and TV Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, June 5, 2022. (Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

US actor Chris Evans speaks on stage during the MTV Movie and TV Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, June 5, 2022. (Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

It's Chris Evans' big day!

On Monday, the Gray Man actor turned 41, and a few of his famous friends shared birthday tributes on Instagram to celebrate. His Avengers costar Mark Ruffalo, for one, wrote, "Wishing my bro and current fashion king, @chrisevans, the happiest of birthdays! From Captain America to Buzz Lightyear, you always crush it in a suit."

Octavia Spencer, who costarred with Evans in 2017's Gifted and 2013's Snowpiercer, called the birthday boy a "dear friend."

"Here are things you should know. He's s generous. No matter how large the group or where you are in the world, if you're dining with him, he sneaks off to pay the check," continued Spencer, 52. "So, if you EVER want to buy him dinner, make those arrangements beforehand."

She added, "He's a damn good dancer. He's brilliant at running charades. If you're ever invited to game night be ready for a highly competitive evening. I recommend talking a lot of crap to throw him off his game. He doesn't think it's weird when I'm missing Dodger and need a pic or video. He's one cool dude and I love him."

Chris Evans Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty

Monday is also Tim Allen's birthday. The actor, who turns 69, originally voiced Buzz Lightyear in the Toy Story films, but in the new spin-off Lightyear, out Friday, Evans takes over the role.

"I used Tim Allen as a guideline. He did such a good job, and I'd be a fool not to acknowledge the work he did," Evans told Vanity Fair earlier this month. "But I couldn't just do a shameless impression. I had to somehow create my own understanding of the character, and try to make some fresh tracks in the snow while paying homage to the great work that he did."

He added, "Eventually I felt comfortable enough to make my own interpretation, and part of that was lowering the tone of my voice. I basically have to lower the register of my voice in everything that I do."

Evans joked to The Hollywood Reporter about sharing a birthday with Allen, "I've never actually met him, but, you know, we share a birthday. Isn't that funny? We have the same birthday. Feels kismet. That's actually how they cast it — they just said, 'Well, who has his birthday?' and that was it."